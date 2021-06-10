Job Details

ABOUT US

We’re Radial Inc dba Traction® Tools—the first officially licensed software for companies running on the Entrepreneurial Operating System®, aka EOS®. We are a fast-growing, dynamic SaaS startup, building our Technology Team. We are looking to hire a UX/UI Designer. This position is 100% remote.

ABOUT THE ROLE

We are looking to hire a UX/UI Designer who will first and foremost, understand our user’s needs, desires, and behaviors. You’ll be expected to create wireframes and prototypes that show how a new feature or product will function. You think strategically but know how to deliver value to our users in small increments. These will be refined through internal and external feedback to ensure user and business goals are met. You will then bring the wireframes to life. After a release of a feature, you’ll measure and dissect user behavior to understand what’s working and what’s not. With this understanding you’ll provide recommendations to further iterate and refine the user experience. Candidates must be available to work during normal business hours Central time.

WHAT WE LOOK FOR

3+ years of experience in a UX/UI designer or similar role

A portfolio that highlights your ability to take concepts & turn them into highly usable, beautiful designs that achieve the desired user and business goals.

A natural inclination to always think MVP first and RAT.

Analytical and creative: able to grasp user needs, solve their problems by bringing the solutions to life.

Detail oriented

Critical thinker and creative problem solver

Adhere to style standards.

Optimize existing user interface designs.

Take a complicated workflow and turn it into a delightful experience.

Experience prototyping features

Experience shipping high quality designs.

Knowledge how to test designs for intuitivity and experience.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (Ability to discuss and explain design options. Ability to talk to customers and understand their pain points.)

Responsive to deadlines

Works well in fast paced environments

Loves to be challenged by enterprise-grade problems.

Have experience working with smaller teams, especially in a remote setting.

Is very very passionate about every small detail in a product and always dedicated to improving their craft.

Experience with:

Adobe XD

Userlytics and Azure (used for project management)

Bonus if you:

Knowledge conducting user research.

Knowledge in HTML5 & CSS3

Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat

ABOUT YOU

Great attitude (smile-through-the phone level of great!) and highly personable

You go the extra mile—providing the minimum isn’t good enough for you

You tend to be an early – adopter who isn’t intimidated by the latest tech

Impeccable follow-through (you finish your tasks and projects ALL the time, nothing falls through the cracks, if there is a breakdown you are fully in communication ahead of time)

Common sense galore (you often hear of situations and are puzzled why other people don’t get the simplest of things)

Love and promote great team work. You have no problem rolling up your sleeves to help out a colleague.

You are a critical thinker who asks questions…specifically “why?”

You are not satisfied with the status quo – you are an optimizer.

Computer, camera, high-speed internet and a quiet place to work without distractions.

Bonus: You already know EOS and are familiar with Traction Tools

Want to learn more about Traction Tools? Jump on over to our website at www.mytractiontools.com.

We are specifically looking for people who are overqualified for this opening. Mostly because we find it more fun to work with really awesome people, and secondarily because there is opportunity for advancement as the firm grows. If you don’t love people and enjoy working with your computer/software, please do not apply (again, it won’t be great for either of us). We have created a fun, casual work environment with a lot of autonomy and no micromanagement. We are an ethics-driven organization and pride ourselves on having a workplace with open communication and mutual respect.

We look forward to hearing from you! If you know the perfect person for this position, please forward this posting to them.

Radial Inc dba Traction Tools provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

In compliance with federal law, all persons hired will be required to verify identity and eligibility to work in the United States and to complete the required employment eligibility verification form I9 upon hire. Radial Inc participates in the E-Verify program.