Job Details

Who we are

WeAssemble is a start-up that specializes in providing business access to global talent remotely. With hubs already established in UK, Sweden, and Mumbai we are a start-up that is moving quickly. Providing companies with access to a pool of talent in both web development and marketing we need to communicate both our competence in the services we offer and the disruptive approach we are taking to the global recruitment market.

Project Status

The branding including logo, palate, and fonts is established as well as a SEO grounded wireframe created in Figma. We are keen to work with a talented designer to bring a higher fidelity of design to our User Interface.

About the role

Reporting directly to the CTO & CMO. the part-time, contract UI designer will be responsible for designing and documenting the necessary components for a WeAssemble design system.

Responsibilities

The UI designer will work with the graphic assets in place as well as the wireframe and focus on developing a design system that is user-centered and anchored to the business's core values and aesthetics.

Focus on the details of micro-interactions, transitions, affordances, legibility, and other interface-level elements while having a perspective of the larger product design approach and overall UX of the product.

There will be a collaboration with the Communications and Marketing team to understand our brand and, if necessary, source photography. There will also be a collaboration with in-house developers to ensure the designs are compatible with both the CMS and the site's performance and documented well enough that we could apply the system to other platforms in the future (e.g. email templates, landing pages).

Qualifications

Deep understanding of layout, visual hierarchy, color and graphic UI standards.

Experience designing solutions for mobile-first scaled-up design.

A track record of designing products that have shipped (concept work is not sufficient)

Ability to demonstrate interaction and design patterns beyond flat comps.

Knowledge of HTML/CSS and Javascript.

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to translate technical jargon.

Bonus: Background in recruitment or agency and familiarity with Figma.



