Senior Product Designer

About Kentik

Kentik is the network observability company. Many of the world’s most recognizable brands rely on our SaaS platform to make sense of their networks, relying on our infinite granularity, automated insights, and insanely fast search to answer key business questions. Our rapidly growing, geographically distributed engineering team builds state-of-the-art products that are supported by a truly big data platform that processes trillions(!!) of records per day. To this end, our engineering culture emphasizes collaborative communication, openness to ideas, and practical solution design. To find out more, read our blog at kentik.com and follow us @kentikinc.

The true meaning of Kentik is visibility. We are committed to making sure everyone feels empowered to use their voice, has a sense of belonging and is represented at Kentik. We don’t look for individuals who fit the culture, but those who will continue to add to the culture. We encourage everyone to apply, especially those individuals who are underrepresented in the industry: people of color, LGBTQI+ community, women, individuals with disabilities (both seen and unseen), veterans, people of any age or family status.

About the role

Kentik is rapidly expanding its product offerings and seeks an experienced designer to join our nascent user experience and design team. At Kentik, we believe that an intuitive and consistent customer experience is central to our success. To this end, our design function must be highly collaborative and unite UX strategy and designs across Product, Marketing, and Engineering, bringing focus to our overarching end-user experience within a Product Led Growth (PLG) model.

At Kentik, we have built a team of world-class engineers, network experts, and technology thought leaders in a remote-friendly culture from day one. While prior experience in a remote environment is not required, we highly value strong collaboration, feedback, and communication skills.

What to expect

Daily collaboration and fostering relationships with Product Management, Marketing and Engineering teams

Own production of high-fidelity designs from concept to engineering handoff

Help promote ease of use, consistency across media (product, website, assets), and high levels of polish

Contribute to Product Led Growth based UX strategy for the company

Some customer/end-user interaction, including conducting end-user research for both qualitative and quantitative feedback

You may be a good fit if you have

Experience contributing to the design of a B2B SaaS product

Built user-friendly designs for data-heavy products or applications

Experience executing a cross-functional UX strategy, especially in collaboration with Product and Engineering teams

Understanding of UI engineering concepts and design-related tradeoffs therein

Experience with Product Led Growth concepts, such as low-barrier onboarding and product virality

Our tech stack

Our core data engine and platform are primarily written in Go

We use Node.js + Express for application serving, and React as our primary UI framework

We also use some JS and Python for tooling/scripting

In addition to our own database, we use Postgres, Kafka, Mysql, and Redis

Internal and public APIs expose both rest/json and gRPC endpoints

Haproxy, Envoy for API traffic routing and balancing

Github for source control, PRs, issues

Jenkins for automated builds

Healthcare and Leave*

Medical, Dental, and Vision that is 100% covered for employees & dependents

Health Reimbursement Account

Maternity/Paternity leave, medical leave to care for yourself or a loved one

Stock Options

Flexible time off

Vanguard 401(k)

*Benefits are as listed for US employees. Local health insurance coverage and similar benefits are provided for employees outside of the US.

Perks and Reimbursement Programs

$100 per month for wellness expenses and activities

Internet / Phone Reimbursement

