About Say:

Say brings investors closer to their investments. Innovative public companies like Tesla and Coinbase use Say to build deeper relationships with their investors, and the world’s fastest-growing brokers like Acorns, Cash and other investment platforms use Say to make shareholder rights more accessible for their customers. Make an impact on the millions of shareholders we serve across the world today and pave the way to provide every shareholder access to their democratic rights and ability to connect with the companies they invest in.

About the Role:

Say is looking for a Senior Product Designer to take design initiatives from concept to execution. You’ll focus on understanding user needs and designing elegant solutions. We’re looking for a seasoned designer who is comfortable working on new products and features, and will also improve existing ones.

What you’ll do:

Promote a culture of user-centered design to develop simple, intuitive, and elegant user experiences

Organize user research and conduct user testing to understand customer needs and inform design decisions

Effectively manage projects through all phases of product design: distilling research, creating information architectures, product ideation, UX/UI design, prototyping, and implementation.

Collaborate with the rest of the design team to evolve and refine our visual language, ensuring visual cohesion across all products and customer facing materials

Play a significant role in building out design processes, tools, and culture

Collaborate with product and engineering to design high quality products and effectively communicate and stand for the design vision

Work with and improve brand guidelines to create layouts that reinforce a brand’s style or voice through its visual touchpoints

Lead multiple design projects, prioritize work, and manage deadlines effectively independently

Qualifications:

5+ years product design experience (UX + UI)

A portfolio that shows work you were directly responsible for the success of a product’s execution and launch

Ability to translate company goals and business problems into digital experiences

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills particularly as it pertains to user experience design

A deep understanding of design patterns and design systems

A refined aesthetic that considers usability, simplicity, and consistency

A high level of aptitude in Sketch, Invision, Figma, Adobe CC

Great attention to detail, and an eye for great user experiences

Bonus:

Previous experience designing SaaS products

Previous experience at high growth companies

Ability to define, track, and monitor metrics that inform the effectiveness of design decisions

Benefits:

Say offers highly-competitive cash and equity compensation packages. Perks and benefits include top-of-the-market health coverage, flexible PTO, flexible and remote-friendly work arrangements, and regular team-building outings and events.

Location

New York, NY (remote-friendly for EST working hours)



