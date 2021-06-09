Job Details

Global media company is seeking an UX/UI Designer to join their internal UX team. This is an excellent opportunity to join one of the fastest growing advanced broadcast companies in the industry!

STAND 8 provides end to end IT solutions to enterprise partners across the United States and with offices in New Jersey, LA, Atlanta, New York and more.

This team specializes in developing browser-based tools for internal use, such as monitoring dashboards and DAMs. The ideal candidate has deep experience designing UIs for enterprise tools.

The candidate has worked within a design system and has a proven ability to understand complex workflows and translate them into simple, user-friendly UIs. The successful designer needs to be an effective communicator (written, verbal, and interpersonal), and an active and willing collaborator.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design UIs for web applications, internal platforms, and B2B services

Experience working with design systems and component libraries, especially Material Design

Produce discovery documentation, user flows, sketches, wireframes, hi-fi mocks, prototypes, and presentation slides

Actively participate in group critiques, giving and receiving feedback, and refining designs

Present design solutions to stakeholders for feedback and buy-in

Collaborate with team members to identify and develop reusable design components

Collaborate with team and stakeholders to quality control UX/UI across internal products Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Design, Computer Science, Human Computer Interaction, or related field

5+ years of professional experience as a UX/UI designer for enterprise products

Excellent communication skills, initiative, and attention-to-detail

Ability to understand complex technical and project details, and communicate them simply to non-technical audiences

Hands-on expertise in Sketch, Marvel, Abstract



