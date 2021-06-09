Sr. UX/UI Designer
We are hiring for a Sr. UX/UI Designer for a cutting-edge financial platforms to provide growth and solutions for a top nationally known home mortgage lender. If you are ready to create an impact in a collaborative and fast-paced environment, this could be a great opportunity for you!
STAND 8 provides end to end IT solutions to enterprise partners across the United States and with offices in Cary, LA, Atlanta, New York, Raleigh, and more.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Provide creative and holistic thinking to create and maintain the company-wide design system
- Contribute to patterns within an evolving design language
- Apply design thinking and UX best practices to create storyboards, mockups, and high fidelity designs that effectively communicate design ideas
- Conduct user research and translate findings into real-world solutions
- Work closely with Product Managers to develop wireframes required for the development and execution of user stories
- Work closely with UX Engineer to insure the correct implementation of the designs and interactions
QUALIFICATIONS
- 5+ years in user-experience design or related discipline
- Experience using Figma to create designs and collaborate with other designers
- Hands-on experience creating and maintaining design systems
- Deep understanding of user-centered design methods and principles
- Previous experience setting and steering customer-focused strategy for enterprise initiatives
- Strong communication, negotiation, and presentation skills and an ability to collaborate with stakeholders from across our client and at all levels of the organization