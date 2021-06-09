Job Details

We are hiring for a Sr. UX/UI Designer for a cutting-edge financial platforms to provide growth and solutions for a top nationally known home mortgage lender. If you are ready to create an impact in a collaborative and fast-paced environment, this could be a great opportunity for you!





STAND 8 provides end to end IT solutions to enterprise partners across the United States and with offices in Cary, LA, Atlanta, New York, Raleigh, and more.





RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide creative and holistic thinking to create and maintain the company-wide design system

Contribute to patterns within an evolving design language

Apply design thinking and UX best practices to create storyboards, mockups, and high fidelity designs that effectively communicate design ideas

Conduct user research and translate findings into real-world solutions

Work closely with Product Managers to develop wireframes required for the development and execution of user stories

Work closely with UX Engineer to insure the correct implementation of the designs and interactions

QUALIFICATIONS

5+ years in user-experience design or related discipline

Experience using Figma to create designs and collaborate with other designers

Hands-on experience creating and maintaining design systems

Deep understanding of user-centered design methods and principles

Previous experience setting and steering customer-focused strategy for enterprise initiatives

Strong communication, negotiation, and presentation skills and an ability to collaborate with stakeholders from across our client and at all levels of the organization



