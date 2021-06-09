All Jobs
Sr. UX/UI Designer

We are hiring for a Sr. UX/UI Designer for a cutting-edge financial platforms to provide growth and solutions for a top nationally known home mortgage lender. If you are ready to create an impact in a collaborative and fast-paced environment, this could be a great opportunity for you!


STAND 8 provides end to end IT solutions to enterprise partners across the United States and with offices in Cary, LA, Atlanta, New York, Raleigh, and more.


RESPONSIBILITIES 

  • Provide creative and holistic thinking to create and maintain the company-wide design system
  • Contribute to patterns within an evolving design language
  • Apply design thinking and UX best practices to create storyboards, mockups, and high fidelity designs that effectively communicate design ideas
  • Conduct user research and translate findings into real-world solutions
  • Work closely with Product Managers to develop wireframes required for the development and execution of user stories
  • Work closely with UX Engineer to insure the correct implementation of the designs and interactions

QUALIFICATIONS

  • 5+ years in user-experience design or related discipline
  • Experience using Figma to create designs and collaborate with other designers
  • Hands-on experience creating and maintaining design systems
  • Deep understanding of user-centered design methods and principles
  • Previous experience setting and steering customer-focused strategy for enterprise initiatives
  • Strong communication, negotiation, and presentation skills and an ability to collaborate with stakeholders from across our client and at all levels of the organization


STAND 8
Job Type
Contract
Location
Cary, North Carolina
Date posted
Jun 09, 2021
