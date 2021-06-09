Job Details

THE COMPANY:

At PAX we strive to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. Our curated set of pure full flavor pods and award-winning devices make enjoying cannabis simple and safe. For more than a decade, we have created next-generation devices that deliver enduring quality and wellness benefits through innovations in design and technology, and remain trusted by millions of consumers nationwide. We’re the #1 cannabis brand nationally with top awareness and NPS scores. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market. We are passionate about increasing well-being and joy through the power of cannabis, and we are committed to advancing opportunity through supporting social justice, access and equity in the industry.

We are incredibly excited about the tremendous growth of the cannabis industry, inspired every day by how cannabis can change lives, and fortunate for our leading position in the space. Our culture is focused on putting the consumer first, making an impact together, and also having fun along the way! Our team has helped build businesses at the intersection of consumer, technology and wellness, including Apple, Google, Tesla, Uber, GoPro, Fitbit, Constellation, Honest Company, Eaze and more. PAX is backed by leading consumer and technology investors including Tiger Global and Tao Invest, and has raised over $430MM in capital.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a Senior Product Designer you are a key member of the Product team and will contribute to the development and launch of experiences that help users navigate the cannabis space, and have even more control over their experiences.

You will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from brainstorming new and innovative cannabis experiences to tweaking pixels right before launch. Using your start-up mindset and your full range of product design, interaction design, visual design, and prototyping skills you will contribute to the creation of elegantly designed experiences that have real impact in our consumers’ lives.

The Senior Product Designer will:

Create innovative, design-led solutions to challenging problems

Partner with other designers and engineers to oversee the user experience of new experiences from conception until launch

Own and ideate mobile and desktop app experiences end-to-end to accomplish bold goals

Participate in all aspects of the design process to frame problems, define insights, create compelling visions, and make and prototype in high-fidelity

Assist the engineering team throughout feature implementation, providing all necessary visual assets, styling attributes, etc.

Engage with customers and learn quickly through research and iterative prototyping

Leverage and contribute to the maintenance of a technical style guide

QUALIFICATIONS:

We are looking for an all-around designer with both interaction and visual design skills. Someone who thrives in a fast-paced work environment that requires strong problem-solving skills and independent self-direction, coupled with an aptitude for team collaboration and open communication.

4+ years experience in a Product Design/UX/UI role designing mobile applications (experience with desktop applications is a plus) for customer-facing companies (title and compensation will be commensurate with experience).

Strong strategic thinking and communication skills

Highly professional, with the ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules

Proven ability to solve problems and design strong solutions at a systems level

Experience working in the consumer electronics space a plus

Comfortable with cross-functional collaboration between Research, Design, Product, Engineering, and Marketing

High proficiency in Sketch (Photoshop and Illustrator is a plus)

High proficiency in InVision and Zeplin

Experience working within the Material guidelines and principles

A positive, “can do” attitude and willingness to learn or take on new challenges

Experience working on UI-enabled hardware devices (bonus)

Ability to create beautiful, motion-based graphics and animations (bonus)

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree in Design, or equivalent experience

PAX LABS PERKS & BENEFITS:

Competitive compensation, equity & bi-annual performance reviews

Fully funded comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage

401K plan

Generous PTO policy

Paid Parental Leave

Monthly wellness reimbursement

Cell Phone reimbursement

Employee Purchase Program for discounted PAX devices

Weekly catered lunch, endless snacks and beverages

Dog Friendly HQ in the Mission District of San Francisco

Employee Assistance Program including access to online legal support

PAX VALUES

Consumers First - We put consumers first in all our objectives, designs, and discussions. Our goal is to improve their lives, to deliver unique solutions for them and to create for their benefit.

Innovate - We make cannabis easy and intuitive. Innovating for consumers and finding the yes is everyone’s responsibility. We do so with excellence and speed to market as our lifeblood.

Community - We are active, collaborative and beneficial builders of a global community. We support health, wellness and social justice efforts as a force for good.

Contribute - We each individually own the solution, and drive for winning outcomes.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.