Product Designer (B2B SaaS)

About Filestage

We believe that life is more meaningful when you have the opportunity to create your best work. When we’re coming up with great ideas and moving projects forward at pace, we’re filled with positive energy and meaning. We’re empowered to create our best work.

But when teams share files for feedback, work descends into admin hell. Comments can come from any number of tools, channels and email chains, and dealing with the feedback can turn the simplest projects into a grueling marathon.

So we’re on a mission to create a seamless approval process that helps people deliver their best work. By helping people get their best work approved, we’ll transform the finish line into a moment of joy, excitement and celebration for every file – the way it should be.

Filestage is the world’s best-rated online proofing solution. Our software is used by over 500,000 people all over the world, across hundreds of industries. We’re a growing startup in a booming market, so we’ve got an exciting journey ahead of us.





What you’ll be working on as our Product Designer

We’re looking for a Product Designer to bring our vision to life and shape a great experience for our customers.

Here are some of the things you’ll be doing in your first year at Filestage:

You’ll play a key role in defining the future of our category-leading SaaS product. This is an opportunity to have a big impact and to shape how we simplify the daily work-life of thousands of professionals.

You'll be responsible for the entire product design lifecycle. You'll carry out user research, gather insights, and develop your findings into a simple, easy-to-use interface – and you'll also run post-release usability tests.

You'll collaborate with multidisciplinary teams, partnering with engineering, design, and product teammates to turn complex problems into simple and intuitive product solutions.

You'll develop a deep understanding of our customers through user research. You'll take a deep dive into their pain points, needs and use cases, empowering you to make well-informed design decisions – and you'll also get to share your thought processes and become a huge advocate for our users.

You'll create an outstanding experience for our customers. You'll produce user-friendly, intuitive and delightful solutions by combining thorough design thinking with beautifully crafted UI design. You understand that simplicity is key, so you'll iterate until you've found the easiest way for our users to achieve their goals.

You'll help to evolve our design system, translating abstract concepts into patterns of reusable interactions and components.





What you’ll bring to the role

You have 3 years of experience working as a Product or UX Designer. Now you’re looking for a new and exciting challenge that has a huge (and positive) impact on the way people work.

Here are some of the things we’d like to see from you:

You have a holistic understanding of product design for digital or web-based products. You know what’s needed to build great products and can't wait to learn more.

You put a superior user experience at the heart of the product. You enjoy collaborating with designers, product managers and engineers to craft solutions with an outstanding user experience. You understand that the details matter.

You work well with lots of questions and few answers. No problem is too big or too hard. You take ownership and are able to bring things to completion in strong collaboration with your teammates.

You're hungry to learn and strive to continuously improve, iterate, and integrate what you learn.

You're a strong communicator and have experience collaborating with a distributed team.

You have empathy and resilience. You have empathy for our customers, to build a product they'll love. You have empathy for our coworkers, to build a workplace we'll love. And resilience to be able to take feedback from anywhere, consider it gracefully, and fold it into your thinking and your work.





Life at Filestage

We believe people are more productive when they can choose their own schedule. So we’re proud to offer fully-remote roles that give you the perfect balance between work and life.

Here are some of the benefits you can look forward to at Filestage: