Senior UI/UX Designer (x/f/m)

Let's build the world's best meeting app for groups together.

Why Us

🧠 Highly complex tech challenge

🕹️ Fun & innovative product that users love

🌍 Shaping a global trend towards remote communication

📈 Hypergrowth, disruption & gigantic market

🤝 Brave & transparent company culture


Your Benefits

🏝️ Remote culture & distributed teams

💰 Attractive compensation & perks

🙌🏽 Personal development budget

🛬 Relocation & visa sponsorship


Location: Anywhere or Berlin

Experience: Senior Principal


Your Challenge

UXresearch:

  • Help us build a systematic understanding of our users
  • Formulate research questions out of the project roadmap
  • Plan and execute research projects
  • Synthesise, document and communicate findings
  • Derive implications for design solutions

Product design:

  • Produce designs for product features
  • Prototype and iterate with the team
  • Simplify our information architecture
  • Expand our design system and our brand

Your Profile

  • Check out our 🤝Team values to see what kind of people we look for
  • Have a deep interest in understanding patterns of human social 
  • Have a passion and talent for digital product design
  • Enjoy working on unexplored and non-conventional design challenges
  • 4+ in digital product design
  • A background in visual design (optional)
  • Optionally: A background in social science or humanities

Learn more about us

1️⃣ Try Wonder

2️⃣Check out the Wonder Handbook to learn everything our open culture and how we work together remotely

3️⃣Check out How we hire our team, the Interview process and our Relocation & visa sponsorship 


 🙌🏽 Get excited 🙃

Job Type
Full-time
Location
Berlin
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 09, 2021
