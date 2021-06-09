Senior UI/UX Designer (x/f/m)

Job Details

Let's build the world's best meeting app for groups together.

Why Us

🧠 Highly complex tech challenge

🕹️ Fun & innovative product that users love

🌍 Shaping a global trend towards remote communication

📈 Hypergrowth, disruption & gigantic market

🤝 Brave & transparent company culture





Your Benefits

🏝️ Remote culture & distributed teams

💰 Attractive compensation & perks

🙌🏽 Personal development budget

🛬 Relocation & visa sponsorship





Location: Anywhere or Berlin

Experience: Senior Principal





Your Challenge

UXresearch:

Help us build a systematic understanding of our users

Formulate research questions out of the project roadmap

Plan and execute research projects

Synthesise, document and communicate findings

Derive implications for design solutions

Product design:

Produce designs for product features

Prototype and iterate with the team

Simplify our information architecture

Expand our design system and our brand

Your Profile

Check out our 🤝Team values to see what kind of people we look for

Have a deep interest in understanding patterns of human social

Have a passion and talent for digital product design

Enjoy working on unexplored and non-conventional design challenges

4+ in digital product design

A background in visual design (optional)

Optionally: A background in social science or humanities

Learn more about us

1️⃣ Try Wonder

2️⃣Check out the Wonder Handbook to learn everything our open culture and how we work together remotely

3️⃣Check out How we hire our team, the Interview process and our Relocation & visa sponsorship





