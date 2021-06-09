Senior UI/UX Designer (London/remote)

Job Details

Let's build the world's best meeting app for groups together.

Why Us

🧠 Highly complex tech challenge

🕹️ Fun & innovative product that users love

🌍 Shaping a global trend towards remote communication

📈 Hypergrowth, disruption & gigantic market

🤝 Brave & transparent company culture





Your Benefits

🏝️ Remote culture & distributed teams

💰 Attractive compensation & perks

🙌🏽 Personal development budget

🛬 Relocation & visa sponsorship





Location: Anywhere or London

Experience: Senior Principal





Just Wondering?

🎉When we look at our NPS form feedback it makes us smile.🎉

Some quotes from our users;

“ This was really fun and a fresh way to interact with people in a virtual manner. I love how you can mingle around the room and interact with different people like at a real party or gathering”.

"The tool is amazing and exactly what I was looking for. The feature that people can just talk in groups was the one thing that was missing in most of these online events! Very unique!"

"What an awesome, amazing idea! Literally mind-blowing!”.

What does this mean for you as an experienced UXer? Well, if you have been creating elegant UXs and UIs for complex browser-based products serving tens of thousands of users, then maybe you just found one of the most interesting roles available right now.

🎉It's literally got everything;🎉

Complexity

Full life-cycle

Autonomy

Where Digital meets our DNA

Craft, Ownership, Growth Mindset and Empathy. Check out our Culture & Values to learn more

Design Thinking

Passion for Digital Product Design

Unexplored and non-conventional design challenges

This role is remote based in the UK. Therefore, you must be eligible to work and live in the UK. If you are, we are happy to help you relocate, we just can't sponsor a Visa.

Alternatively, we are happy to sponsor a Visa and relocation to Berlin.





Learn more about us

1️⃣ Try Wonder

2️⃣Check out the Wonder Handbook to learn everything our open culture and how we work together remotely

3️⃣Check out How we hire our team, the Interview process and our Relocation & visa sponsorship

🙌🏽 Get excited 🙃