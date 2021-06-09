Senior UI/UX Designer (f/m/d)

Job Details

Company Description

We are Stryber - the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in Europe.

We build corporate unicorns, help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it).

We are a team of 90+ exceptional venturers collaborating from Munich, Zurich, Kiev, and London. We come from over 22 countries and love to be excellent and different. At Stryber you can expect a no-bullshit, down-to-earth, yet high caliber work environment.

Our approach - we build prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market. We are full stack – from analytically sound investment theses over rapid MVPs to sophisticated deep-tech solutions, we have a variety of start-up projects ahead of us in several exciting verticals, such as FinTech, PropTech, Digital Health, Food & Beverage or MarTech. Among all corporate venture builders, we are the “strategic” one - we have a comprehensive view on strategy and governance questions around corporate venture building.





Job Description

At Stryber you can expect a no-bullshit, down-to-earth, yet high caliber work environment. You will be part of the Stryber team – a dynamic team of top-notch experts that is highly motivated to create impact. Over the last five years, we have developed a solid and comprehensive framework for corporate innovation with a very thick secret sauce that is not easy to copy.

You will be part of a creative and dynamic team that is highly motivated to create impact. As Senior UI/UX Designer you will:

Collaborate with Venture Architects, Product Owners, Developers and Marketing to implement designs across the entire product lifecycle

Execute end-to-end design efforts across all our platforms, from conception with stakeholders to final implementation with PO and Developers

Run design and UX workshops

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, wireframes, process flows and sitemaps

Develop mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create screen designs and prepare assets for our frontend developers

Take full ownership of your work and the details required to ship a successful product

Contribute feedback regularly towards improving our company and products

Handle multiple projects at once as part of a fast-paced, deadline-driven creative team

Design products that customers love





Qualifications

You have to definitely bring with you:

Degree in a Design field or have equivalent work experience

At least 4 years of relevant Design experience

A portfolio of amazing interface designs with a “wow!” factor that shows how you think, not just what you’ve made - send us your link or add it to your resume

Hands-on experience creating wireframes, user research, prototypes, user testing, etc.

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics, ability to interpret quantitative and qualitative data and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Tech know-how: Understanding the limitations and necessities of the development side

Advanced knowledge of the best ux/ui practices for web and mobile and the best components for Android and iOS

Collaborative, self-motivated, curious, and humble attitudes

Fluency in English

Full-time availability in Munich (freelance or part-time not possible)

It would be awesome, if you:

Have German language skills

Are familiar with agile methodologies

Have design sprint experience

You are a superstar, if you:

Are able to create original illustrations

Have experience with High Fidelity Prototype tools (Framer X, Principle, etc)

Understand basic frontend languages (HTML, CSS and Basic Javascript)

Are passionate about motion design and transitions





Additional information

Benefits

Attractive compensation based on your experience

Fame and glory for what you will have helped build

Attractive office in the middle of Munich

A great remote culture, which allows you to be very flexible; if you prefer to work from sunny beaches or cool mountains from time to time, feel free - just be prepared to get some jealous messages from us on Slack or to receive even more awesome photos in return

Join Work-From-X weeks

A highly dynamic and energetic environment

“Move fast & break things” culture

Awesome team challenger events, weekly team lunches, and lots of fun

Start Date: ASAP