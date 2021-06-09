Brand / Graphic Designer (f/m/d)

Job Details

Company Description

We are Stryber - the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in Europe.

We build corporate unicorns, help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it).

We are a team of 90+ exceptional venturers collaborating from Munich, Zurich, Kiev, and London. We come from over 22 countries and love to be excellent and different. At Stryber you can expect a no-bullshit, down-to-earth, yet high caliber work environment.

Our approach - we build prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market. We are full stack – from analytically sound investment theses over rapid MVPs to sophisticated deep-tech solutions, we have a variety of start-up projects ahead of us in several exciting verticals, such as FinTech, PropTech, Digital Health, Food & Beverage or MarTech. Among all corporate venture builders, we are the “strategic” one - we have a comprehensive view on strategy and governance questions around corporate venture building.





Job Description

At Stryber you can expect a no-bullshit, down-to-earth, yet high caliber work environment. You will be part of the Stryber team – a dynamic team of top-notch experts that is highly motivated to create impact. Over the last five years, we have developed a solid and comprehensive framework for corporate innovation with a very thick secret sauce that is not easy to copy.

Stryber is looking for a creative out of the box thinker. As Brand / Graphic Designer you will be part of a creative and dynamic team that is highly motivated to create impact.

Help further improve our brand and brand design

Collaborate with marketing and business development teams to implement design across the entire product lifecycle

Create visuals to transport the content our team creates in a professional, unique and consistent design

Create brand assets and campaigns for different uses and mediums.

Take full ownership of your work and the details required to develop and maintain a successful brand image

Contribute feedback regularly towards improving our company and branding

Handle multiple projects at once as part of a fast-paced, deadline-driven creative team





Qualifications

You have to definitely bring with you:

Experience with print material and identity projects (branding, packaging, posters, stickers, etc.)

Degree in a design field or have equivalent work experience

A portfolio of amazing designs with a “wow!” factor that shows how you think, not just what you’ve made - send us your link or add it to your resume

Ability to create original illustrations, animations and basic video editing skills

Collaborative, self-motivated, curious, and humble attitudes

Fluency in English

Full-time availability in Munich (freelance or part-time not possible)

It would be awesome, if you:

Have German language skills

Are familiar with agile methodologies

Have design sprint experience

You are a superstar, if you:

Have experience with product / UX design for mobile and web applications

Have knowledge of mobile design patterns and guidelines for both android and iOS

Have experience with high fidelity prototype tools (Framer X, Principle, etc)





Additional information

Benefits

Attractive compensation based on your experience

Becoming part of a highly motivated and professional team

Having the unique opportunity to experience and to make an impact on recently founded companies

Attractive office in the middle of Munich

A great remote culture, which allows you to be very flexible; if you prefer to work from sunny beaches or cool mountains from time to time, feel free - just be prepared to get some jealous messages from us on Slack or to receive even more awesome photos in return

Join Work-From-X weeks

A highly dynamic and energetic environment

“Move fast & break things” culture

Awesome team challenger events, weekly team lunches, and lots of fun

Start Date: ASAP