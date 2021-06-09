Brand / Graphic Designer (f/m/d)
Company Description
We are Stryber - the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in Europe.
We build corporate unicorns, help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it).
We are a team of 90+ exceptional venturers collaborating from Munich, Zurich, Kiev, and London. We come from over 22 countries and love to be excellent and different. At Stryber you can expect a no-bullshit, down-to-earth, yet high caliber work environment.
Our approach - we build prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market. We are full stack – from analytically sound investment theses over rapid MVPs to sophisticated deep-tech solutions, we have a variety of start-up projects ahead of us in several exciting verticals, such as FinTech, PropTech, Digital Health, Food & Beverage or MarTech. Among all corporate venture builders, we are the “strategic” one - we have a comprehensive view on strategy and governance questions around corporate venture building.
Job Description
Stryber is looking for a creative out of the box thinker. As Brand / Graphic Designer you will be part of a creative and dynamic team that is highly motivated to create impact.
- Help further improve our brand and brand design
- Collaborate with marketing and business development teams to implement design across the entire product lifecycle
- Create visuals to transport the content our team creates in a professional, unique and consistent design
- Create brand assets and campaigns for different uses and mediums.
- Take full ownership of your work and the details required to develop and maintain a successful brand image
- Contribute feedback regularly towards improving our company and branding
- Handle multiple projects at once as part of a fast-paced, deadline-driven creative team
Qualifications
You have to definitely bring with you:
- Experience with print material and identity projects (branding, packaging, posters, stickers, etc.)
- Degree in a design field or have equivalent work experience
- A portfolio of amazing designs with a “wow!” factor that shows how you think, not just what you’ve made - send us your link or add it to your resume
- Ability to create original illustrations, animations and basic video editing skills
- Collaborative, self-motivated, curious, and humble attitudes
- Fluency in English
- Full-time availability in Munich (freelance or part-time not possible)
It would be awesome, if you:
- Have German language skills
- Are familiar with agile methodologies
- Have design sprint experience
You are a superstar, if you:
- Have experience with product / UX design for mobile and web applications
- Have knowledge of mobile design patterns and guidelines for both android and iOS
- Have experience with high fidelity prototype tools (Framer X, Principle, etc)
Additional information
Benefits
- Attractive compensation based on your experience
- Becoming part of a highly motivated and professional team
- Having the unique opportunity to experience and to make an impact on recently founded companies
- Attractive office in the middle of Munich
- A great remote culture, which allows you to be very flexible; if you prefer to work from sunny beaches or cool mountains from time to time, feel free - just be prepared to get some jealous messages from us on Slack or to receive even more awesome photos in return
- Join Work-From-X weeks
- A highly dynamic and energetic environment
- “Move fast & break things” culture
- Awesome team challenger events, weekly team lunches, and lots of fun
Start Date: ASAP