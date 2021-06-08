Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About Andela:

Andela exists to connect brilliance and opportunity. Since 2014, we have been dedicated to breaking down global barriers and accelerating the future of work for both technologists and organizations around the world.

For technologists, Andela offers competitive long term career opportunities with leading organizations, access to a global community of professionals, and education opportunities with leading technology providers.

For companies, Andela provides access to a global network of fully integrated team members that unlock their business’ innovation and growth potential.

At Andela, we are deeply passionate about creating long-lasting and transformative growth opportunities for all and doing it in an E.P.I.C. way.

We are excited to continue building our team with incredible people like you!

Job Overview

This is a pivotal moment in Andela’s mission to connect brilliance with opportunity. Now more than ever, we are committed to building a global talent network where we connect hundreds of the world’s top companies with thousands of talented engineers to accelerate their careers, provide access to long-term growth opportunities, and help them become leaders in their communities. To date, we’ve brought tens of thousands of engineers into the global technology ecosystem, and we’ve only just begun.

In this role, you’ll become part of a small but mighty product design team where you will work within the Technology organization to research, concept, design (and re-design!) a slew of world-class products (internal and external) that support Andela’s vision. We have no shortage of fascinating challenges that can only be solved by someone with innate product & UX sense, technical aptitude, great taste, and impeccable craftsmanship.

Location: Remote

Your Day to Day

Use human-centered design and design thinking to translate complexity into user-friendly experiences through user research, journey mapping, wireframing, prototyping, and elegant UI design

Contribute to the development of Andela’s product strategy, thinking beyond screens and designing for the ecosystem in which our product exists

Collaborate with our extraordinary product management team to conduct exploratory research—both qualitative and quantitative, including user interviews, user surveys, focus groups and observation, task analysis, card sorting, and more—to gain empathy for customer problems, user needs, and promote new mental models

Design product concepts that balance vision, craft, speed, and business potential alongside a small group of talent product designers

Partner with our PMs to formulate and conduct usability tests to understand the successes and failures of different design decisions

Act as subject matter liaison and lead conversations with engineering teams, product managers, design teammates, and business stakeholders

Advocate for an integrated, consistent UI throughout the product, and for a cohesive set of design principles and patterns

Assist in the development and maintenance of Andela’s Design System using Figma

Be yourself

Requirements

You have well-rounded skills and experience to run projects independently end-to-end with 5+ years of prior experience as a product designer working on web-based software.

You hold a degree in Human Computer Interaction (HCI), Human Factors, Information Design, Graphic Design or a related field—preferred, but not required.

You are obsessed with user experience, never settling for good enough and inspiring others on the team to do the same.

You are comfortable in the early stages of product development, working through ambiguity to define new and exciting features.

You come equipped with a stunning portfolio that displays a spectrum of innovative design solutions from concept to production and problem-solving skills. Applications without portfolios will not be considered.

You understand how data and qualitative research inform product and design decisions.

You are a self-starter who is highly proactive and displays a high degree of ownership. You have the ability to work across multiple projects, drive creative ideation, and bridge the development gap.

You have strong beliefs that are loosely held. You're a good listener who collaborates well with different stakeholders. You observe and internalize all inputs and feedback to help you reach an optimal decision.

You care about the business needs, implications, and practicality of your designs. You don't get stuck on pretty UI or high-level abstractions and are able to strike a balance between craft, speed, and the bottom line.

You are comfortable working with distributed teams across multiple time zones.

You have mastered numerous design tools, especially Figma.

