Senior Director, Product Design

THE COMPANY:

At PAX we strive to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. Our curated set of pure full flavor pods and award-winning devices make enjoying cannabis simple and safe. For more than a decade, we have created next-generation devices that deliver enduring quality and wellness benefits through innovations in design and technology, and remain trusted by millions of consumers nationwide. We’re the #1 cannabis brand nationally with top awareness and NPS scores. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market. We are passionate about increasing well-being and joy through the power of cannabis, and we are committed to advancing opportunity through supporting social justice, access and equity in the industry.

We are incredibly excited about the tremendous growth of the cannabis industry, inspired every day by how cannabis can change lives, and fortunate for our leading position in the space. Our culture is focused on putting the consumer first, making an impact together, and also having fun along the way! Our team has helped build businesses at the intersection of consumer, technology and wellness, including Apple, Google, Tesla, Uber, GoPro, Fitbit, Constellation, Honest Company, Eaze and more. PAX is backed by leading consumer and technology investors including Tiger Global and Tao Invest, and has raised over $430MM in capital.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Director of Product Design will be a key member of the Product team, responsible for managing and working alongside Product Designers to help end-users navigate the cannabis space, have even more control over their experiences, as well as incubating new and growing existing products. While primarily overseeing a variety of digital experiences, this role will also play a vital role in overseeing package design and industrial design of PAX’s class-leading products.

As the PAX Director of Product Design, you will:

Partner with Product Managers, Engineers, Data Analysts, and User Research to plan and build innovative and delightful experiences for our end-users and partners

Build an inclusive team of driven and inspiring Designers who you will actively mentor, challenge, and grow

Drive the design vision and strategy for PAX’s mobile offerings as well as web-based B-to-B systems

Lead native mobile design projects and have a fluent understanding of iOS and Android mobile design patterns

Participate in all aspects of the design process to frame problems, define insights, create compelling visions, and “get your hands dirty” making IxD specifications, UX solutions, UI designs, etc.

Engage with customers and learn quickly through research and iterative prototyping

WHAT WE LOOK FOR IN YOU:

8+ years experience in a Product Design / UX / IxD role designing web/mobile/desktop applications for direct customer-facing companies

4+ years management experience with direct reports in the Design space

Strong critical thinking and communication skills

People management, team development, and recruiting experience

An inspiring portfolio demonstrating deep interaction and visual design for mobile, as well as your process, and related outcomes

Validated ability to solve problems and design strong solutions at a systems level

Experience working in the consumer electronics space

High proficiency in Sketch, OmniGraffle, Photoshop, Illustrator, or similar design tools

High proficiency in InVision and Zeplin

Bonus: Additional depth in design work for UI-enabled hardware devices, Industrial Design, or Packaging design

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree in Design, or equivalent experience

PAX LABS PERKS & BENEFITS:

Competitive compensation, equity & bi-annual performance reviews

Fully funded comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage

401K plan

Generous PTO policy including 9 paid holidays

Parental Leave

Monthly wellness reimbursement

Cell Phone reimbursement

Employee Purchase Program for discounted PAX devices

Weekly catered lunch, endless snacks and beverages

Dog Friendly HQ in the Mission District of San Francisco

PAX VALUES:

Consumers First - We put consumers first in all our objectives, designs, and discussions. Our goal is to improve their lives, to deliver unique solutions for them and to create for their benefit.

Innovate - We make cannabis easy and intuitive. Innovating for consumers and finding the yes is everyone’s responsibility. We do so with excellence and speed to market as our lifeblood.

Community - We are active, collaborative and beneficial builders of a global community. We support health, wellness and social justice efforts as a force for good.

Contribute - We each individually own the solution, and drive for winning outcomes.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.