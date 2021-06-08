Job Details

UX/UI Designer

Marketing for Change is currently seeking an experienced UX/UI and Product Designer to join our in-house development and creative team. Our ideal candidate is well-versed in user experience and human-centered design best practices and can translate strategy and organizational goals into elegant visual solutions while focusing on usability within common constraints. ** The role is flexible with the ability to partially work remote. **

We are a national behavior change marketing and communication agency committed to making good ideas, actions and organizations more fun, easy and popular. We are 30+ professionals — writers, artists, researchers, developers, designers and others — working across eight states, all eager to help our government, nonprofit and commercial clients do good better.

Things We Are Looking for:

Strong UI and UX skills

Designing for responsive websites

User flows and wireframing

Prototyping designs and interactions

Utilizing design team feedback and constructive criticism to improve design and skillset

Collaborate with lead designer, developers and product owners

Utilize user testing feedback to make improved design decisions

Creating design systems

Basic knowledge of html and css

Minimum Qualifications:

At least 2 years’ experience in associated field of UX/UI

Experience designing interfaces from conception to implementation and improvements

Familiarity with current trends, best practices and techniques in UX

Passionate and opinionated about visual design with a strong background in layout

Understanding of user-experience design for mobile and the web, and technology trends

Professional portfolio of past design projects

﻿Some of the perks:

Nice co-workers (really, we only hire nice people)

Work that makes the world a better place

Environment that encourages professional growth

M4C offers a comprehensive benefits package including vacation, sick and holiday leave. We offer a range of health plans including PPO and HSA healthcare, as well as dental, disability and life insurance.

Salary commensurate with experience. Benefits include generous paid time off and 401(k) with matching contributions. Lastly, and (most importantly) a fun and friendly work culture built around doing inspiring work because we all believe real change requires behavior change.

Marketing for Change has physical offices in the Washington, DC metro area and Orlando, FL in addition to remote employees across the United States. Because it is important for this position to be in close proximity to other creative staff, this position is open to the Washington, DC metro area (in office); Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado (remote offices); Tallahassee (remote office) or Orlando, Florida (in office).

Please send a snappy cover letter, your resume, and a link to your portfolio to careers@forchange.agency.

To learn more about us, check out MarketingforChange.com.

Marketing for Change is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



