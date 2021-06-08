Job Details

Yondo is the go-to platform for thousands of customers wanting to sell their live online video sessions and video on demand. Since launching in 2015, Yondo has helped top companies from startups to Fortune 500s grow their online business by leveraging our video ecommerce platform.

Yondo is at a pivotal point in its history. Now experiencing its most rapid growth to date, the Company needs an intern with a go-getter, hustler mentality. Our ideal candidate is an entrepreneurial and motivated intern who thrives in a fast-paced environment and with a passion for UI/UX design.

As a UI/UX Intern, you will assist in the development and execution of new navigational paths to improve our user experience and

What you'll be doing:

Conceptualizing, wireframing, and executing new and existing features for our core products.

Assisting with the creation of designs for mobile, desktop, and other platforms.

Ability to negotiate and articulate the "why" of design decisions.

Listen to users, identify their needs, and respond to how they act.

Design mock-ups, functional wireframes, product/site architecture, page flows, and screen layouts with consideration given to user-centered design (UCD) processes.

Proactively recommend concepts and enhancements in order to continuously improve the electronic brand experience.

Help conduct usability testing to determine how designs are accepted by end-users.

Validate designs with customers and stakeholders in order to drive iterative improvements.

Work effectively both independently and as part of a team.





Qualifications:





This position is ideal for an intern looking to gain experience in UI/UE Design. Prior experience is preferred, but not required.

What we're looking for:

Ability to design workflows and wireframes (OmniGraffle, Balsamiq, Mockflow, etc.), and mock-up engaging user interfaces (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.)

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

A current portfolio demonstrating a user-centered design (UCD) approach and strong problem-solving skills.

Understanding of cross-browser limitations and differences (IE8, IE9, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, and Safari).

Experience utilizing website analytics tools to inform decisions.

Familiarity with SEO techniques.

Familiarity with social media and viral marketing concepts.

Superior attention to detail.

Strong time management skills with a demonstrated ability to work on multiple projects and complete work within allocated time frames.

Extremely detail-oriented and passionate about putting out your absolute best work.

You have impeccable taste in all things design.

Obsessive about good typography. Comic Sans and Papyrus are your mortal enemies.

Experience in layout and color theory.

Love reading and learning about current trends in design.

Development skills in HTML5/ CSS3, some JavaScript is a plus.

Experience designing e-Commerce workflows is a plus.

Benefits:





Why be a UI/UX Intern at Yondo?

Perfect opportunity to join a fast-growing company

Work in a high-energy, fast-paced environment that is both competitive and fun

Gain real-life design experience

Learn about our industry and the ways to grow a career in UI/UX design

Paid internship for qualified candidates

By submitting your application, you agree to submit a list of references as part of the interview process and consent to Yondo contacting these references.

The Company values the array of backgrounds, talents, and perspectives that a diverse workforce brings. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to actual or perceived race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital or familial status (including registered domestic partnership status), sex and gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), gender identity and gender expression (including transgender individuals who are transitioning, have transitioned, or are perceived to be transitioning to the gender with which they identify), age, sexual orientation, Civil Air Patrol status, military and veteran status, certain arrest or conviction records, domestic violence victim status, and any other consideration protected by federal, state or local law (collectively referred to as "protected characteristics”).