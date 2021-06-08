Job Details

Speechify is the easiest way to listen to the world’s information. Articles on the web, documents in the cloud, books on your phone—we absorb the world’s content and help our members listen to it on the go, at their own speed, with tools that make learning easier, deeper, and faster.

Or, put another way: what Spotify has done for audio entertainment we’re doing for audio information. And whatever we’re doing seems to be working: we’re #1 in our category, profitable, and have hockey-stick growth.

We are looking for a Motion Designer who is a versatile, creative animator that can work from scratch (storyboarding, illustration and motion), or take existing static designs (both vector illustration and UI) and generate engaging, lively animated assets from them.

Some of the things you'll do:

Motion design (especially of our UI and reading experience) is incredibly important for programmatic marketing, so quick turnaround is preferred over polish

Motion Designer will first work with Sam (Creative Producer) to build a preliminary library of high-quality elements that all other creative producers can access when depicting Speechify software

If a contract hire for this first task goes well, additional projects will be pursued

To succeed here, you'll need:

Vector Graphic Animation

Proficiency in Adobe After Effects

Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator

Proficiency in the link between Illustrator and After Effects

Bonus: Experience with Figma

Bonus: Experience Animating interface demos from vectors of a UI

Bonus: Experience with AirBnB Lottie Files for .json vector animation export

This is a contract role with per project compensation, agreed upon signing the agreement

Not looking but know someone ideal for the role? Refer them! We’ll send you (really good) chocolate if we make the hire.