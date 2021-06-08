Job Details

Sirona Medical Inc. is addressing the needs of today’s radiology practices with a novel cloud-based platform that unifies radiology IT applications – worklist, viewer and reporter – onto a single, streamlined Workspace. Sirona’s radiology operating system (RadOS) puts radiologists in the driver’s seat with AI-powered solutions that simplify their workflow and amplify their work product. Based in San Francisco, CA, Sirona Medical is founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, with the goal of enabling radiologists to work as fast as they can think. For more information, please visit www.sironamedical.com.





Sirona is building out a world-class design team. We are looking for a mid- to- senior level Product Designer who follows a discovery-driven approach to learn, build, test and deliver innovative design solutions that solve real user needs. With us, you will rapidly grow your skills and experience by spending the majority of your time designing and problem solving alongside technical and medical professionals at the top of their field. You will have meaningful ownership of core workflows across multiple product areas that will engage, empower, and delight our users.





The right candidate has demonstrated experience in end-to-end, iterative product design processes; from developing a deep understanding of user needs and jobs-to-be-done, to producing and validating high fidelity designs and prototypes, handing off to engineering, and QA-ing the final product.





Requirements

2-5 years of experience in user experience and digital product design.

Ability to contextualize, empathize, and understand user needs, jobs to be done, opportunities, and pain points. Ability to translate user needs and technical requirements into meaningful and desirable user experiences.

Ability to sketch and prototype design solutions at all levels of fidelity, with an eye for consistency and delight.

Ability to quickly generate testable prototypes for both UI/UX and AI/ML models.A stellar design portfolio that demonstrates your ability to complete end-to-end digital product design solutions for desktop-first products.

Excellent communication skills and ability to clearly articulate your process and reasoning behind design decisions. Bonus points if you’ve worked on MedTech, and/or ML and AI-driven products.

Responsibilities

Create low and high fidelity designs, mockups and prototypes using modern design tools.

Design and lead UI architecture, interface, and interaction patterns.

Help to maintain and develop Sirona’s in-house design system.

Collaborate with key stakeholders in a cross-functional design processes to identify, define, prototype, and test novel solutions.

Provide meaningful and valuable feedback to other members of the design team.

Become as a voice and champion of the user and provide valuable context for key product decisions.

Provide well-documented, organized, and annotated assets.

Work closely with the engineering team to ensure smooth handoff.

QA the final product to ensure that design specifications and requirements have been met.



