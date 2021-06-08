Job Details

Noticed is a digital-first commerce and growth marketing agency that partners with the earth’s leading mission-critical health, wellness, sustainable D2C brands that are changing the world. Our team of strategists, designers, developers, and marketers lead fearless brands to limitless growth by creating transformative experiences that embrace change. We are a people-centric workplace that empowers personal and professional growth in our team.

Summary ✏️

As a Senior UX/UI Designer at Noticed, you'll work on numerous digital projects, including websites, products, content, campaigns, and more. You are a problem solver who is excited about innovating solutions and putting the user at the center of everything you do. You apply industry-tested best practices to bridge business objectives with target user's goals, desires, and preferences. You'll bring thoughtful, strategic ideas to our client's customer and business problems and translate them into best-in-class user experiences that drive conversion.

What will I be doing? 👩‍💻👨‍💻

Collaborate with 7+ creative team members, from the Creative Director and Strategists to Copywriters and Designers, to define strategies and deliver compelling customer journey solutions.

Work iteratively through every phase of a project, from benchmarking and creating wireframes to user testing and seeing work through launch.

Craft documentation and deliver design systems to developers and other team members.

Create effective user flows, design concepts, and presentations that inspire internal and client teams alike.

Quickly research, strategize, design, prototype, and test your thinking and understand how to adapt your design based on insights from user testing.

Bring fresh perspectives and set standards by contributing to the agency's "creative inputs" and sharing design inspiration and references from the world.

Efficiently run a regular cadence of design sprints resulting in measurable outcomes.

Solve problems. Whether you're addressing a client's concern or streamlining an agency process, you're unafraid to bring purposeful ideas about improvement.

Seek simplicity and usability in everything you make.

What do I need? 🤓

5+ years of UX/UI design experience, preferably in-house at DTC brands and/or agencies.

Strong knowledge of user-centered experience design, interaction design, user testing, CRO, and the creative process.

Demonstrated ability to synthesize and present findings and articulate design rationale.

Skills in Figma, user testing, and prototyping tools.

Ability to lead internal teams with strategic vision and product storytelling.

Experience shipping accessible, high-quality work that pleases clients and makes life easier for designers and developers.

Passion for working in a highly iterative, collaborative environment where people share work and contribute with a positive attitude.

An enthusiastic, flexible, and curious mindset that appreciates design, creativity, technology

Proven ability to accurately estimate task and project timelines, and complete assignments on time and within budget.

Psst...if you have experience in any of these, make sure it is clear in your portfolio!

Hourly rate 💰

TBD based on experience

What happens after I apply? 🤔

Quick phone call with a member of our People Happiness team to find out more about your experience and why you want to work at Noticed. Interviews with our Creative Director and team.

Equal employment opportunity

We are an equal opportunity employer and foster an inclusive environment. We welcome people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to apply to our positions. This is something we're serious about- we are constantly striving to listen better and be better.