UX Designer

What you’ll be called: User Experience Designer (KW Product Team)

Where you’ll work: KWRI Headquarters - Austin, TX or Remote





Who we are looking for:

Voted one of the Best Places To Work in Austin, TX, KWRI thrives within a creative and dynamic culture. We are seeking a highly motivated User Experience Designer to join our Product team. With over 160K agents worldwide, Keller Williams Technology Group is the foremost provider of Real-Estate Solutions, offering the most comprehensive end-to-end portfolio of products, services, and training in the industry. Our passionate and experienced team converts agent challenges into opportunities in the areas of relationship management; collaboration; transaction management; education; and, consumer engagement. All in support of enabling agents to drive greater intimacy in the relationships they have with their customers and enabling consumers to chart their own customer journey. Our ideal User Experience Designer is a nimble, independent thinker who loves taking the complex and transforming it into an elegant, intuitive experience. You have shipped B2B and B2C products and understand the unique challenges of building experiences in a fast-paced environment.

What you'll do:

As a User Experience Designer, you will be at the forefront of designing consumer and agent real estate experiences from the ground up. We believe design is as much about behavior and emotion as it is about utility and ease. Your job as the User Experience Designer is to craft how people will experience our products and bring that vision to life in a way that feels inspired. You’ll tackle complex tasks and transform them into intuitive, accessible, and easy-to-use designs for people around the world—from the first-time user to the sophisticated expert. Achieving this goal requires collaboration with teams of Designers, Researchers, Engineers, and Product Managers throughout our innovation process—from creating user flows and wireframes using input from focus group labs to building user interface mockups and

prototypes for subsequent labs in our process. At each stage, you will learn what our users need, advocate for them and ensure that the final product surprises and delights them. You are a self-driven and well-rounded design professional with a keen understanding of how to work as part of a high-velocity team.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Play a key role in conducting user research and collaborating with researchers to understand user needs, create design ideas, and validate product directions.

Design interfaces as part of our Experience Lifecycle process by incorporating feedback from usability studies, product management, and engineering.

Create documentation (including design rules, clickable prototypes, animations) that enables software developers to build software that fosters a delightful user experience.

Collaborate closely with Product Managers and developers in a fast-paced agile development environment, including taking part in team ceremonies and leading design meetings.

Must be an open communicator, willing to ask questions, clarify objectives, and suggest any and all best practices and ideas from experience.

Adept at communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale while aligning to branding and design system guidelines.

Knowledge/Skills:

BA/BS degree in Design (e.g. graphic, interaction, visual communications, product), HCI, or a related field or equivalent practical experience.

Ability to create designs and prototypes using Figma. Experience with HTML/CSS/JS is a plus.

Familiarity with Agile development process.

Motivated to produce high-quality designs for assigned product streams.

Fluency with experience design techniques such as storyboarding, wireframing, prototyping, and user research.

Experience designing and shipping both B2B and B2C products.

A portfolio that demonstrates a range of solutions with a full grasp of product process from concept to delivery.

Who we are:

Keller Williams Realty Inc. is the largest real estate company by agent count across the globe. Founded in 1983, we pride ourselves on a unique, agent-centric culture emphasizing a profit-sharing system that rewards our associates as stakeholders and partners. Keller Williams Realty International (KWRI), is the company’s corporate headquarters located in Austin, Texas. Here, through a focus on cutting-edge technology, education, and products and services, we support our agents and associates to create careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth l giving, experiences worth giving, and legacies worth leaving. In this way, we fulfill our vision to be the real estate company of choice.

