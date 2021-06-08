Senior Designer/Art Director

Job Details

XenoPsi is a globally distributed agency of entrepreneurs, creatives, programmers, and strategists who are passionate about transforming amazing ideas into the world’s next great brands. As growth partners, we occupy a unique position at the intersection of consulting and marketing, which allows us to execute bold solutions that generate real business results for our client partners.

We’re looking for an experienced Designer with a passion for creating stunning visual communication & graphic design, experience working with a cross-functional team (ie. Account Manager, Project Managers, Programmers, Copywriters) and to execute digital experiences and social campaigns. As a Senior Designer, you will lead the look & feel of a national spirits brand and interface with clients to create and sell concepts from inception to completion in the following areas:

Brand Campaigns

Social & CRM Campaigns

Responsive Websites

Digital Experiences

Logos & Branding

POS Materials

RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensuring a high standard of visual execution across all media and campaigns

Inspiring and motivating the agency’s clients to be creatively progressive, through the application of fresh and inventive visual work

Owning the brand look & feel of a major spirits brand

Collaborating with copywriters team to develop creative concepts

Attending brainstorming sessions with creative team to develop concepts

Pitching concepts internally to the creative director or account team

Directing photo shoots and video shoots

Working directly with clients and brand teams to achieve marketing objectives

Understand business goals and direct design decisions that align with goals

Working with programmers & project managers to deliver creative work on time

Management responsibilities:

Work with a team of directors to create and manage project timelines and set priorities for each brand

Work closely with client and internal teams to stay up-to-date with all projects

Be a part of all client presentations and meetings

Create and manage Figma boards across a set of brands and projects

QUALIFICATIONS

Experience:

5-7 years experience working as a Designer or Art Director

Have worked directly with brands/clients based in North America/ Europe

Conceptual ability is particularly important for long-term campaigns

Have worked as a collaborative creative team member to concept and create visual communications for CPG and/or spirits brands

Passion for working hands-on as a visual artist

Skillset

Solid understanding of basic design principles like typography, color theory, web responsive design, user experience

Figma Advanced knowledge (Sketch/Invision/XD/Principle would be a good to have)

Have knowledge of project management tools like Trello/ Basecamp/ Hive/ Slack

Strong verbal and written mastery of English language

Portfolio - Published portfolio of art direction/design work that might include:

360-degree Brand Campaigns (video, print, social, digital)

Brand identity design (Logo/ Naming Research/ Exploring fonts/ colors)

Web experiences and website designs

Promotional designs (Sales focused promotions like Black Friday/ Memorial day sales designs)

Case studies of large projects where you were a part of a larger team but highlight the things you did in that specific project

**If interested, please send your resume and portfolio directly to hr@xenopsi.com