Job Details

About Associa

Associa is an ever-expanding network of community management companies, technology solutions, and more. We are always looking for top talent to join our organization. You will enjoy a friendly, collaborative culture that provides autonomy and opportunities for growth. We offer comprehensive benefit plans and rewarding opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds and levels of experience. In addition, the Associa Marketing team allows for a flexible working environment, including a hybrid schedule of in-office and work from home days.

Position Description

Associa is looking for an Art Director to join our growing Marketing team to craft innovative and delightful customer experiences across our family of brands as we undergo an exciting rebrand.

As an Art Director, you see projects through ideation, creation, and distribution, collaborating with the team to get it done. You'll define, create, describe, and defend creative work. You will develop and design concepts yourself and guide designers and vendors. You'll work closely with our Marketing team, internal stakeholders, subject matter experts, and external vendors like video production teams and agencies. The Art Director will mentor and manage three Graphic Designers and report to the Creative Director.

Responsibilities

Work with Creative Director, and design team to deliver creative work.

Responsible for end-to-end delivery of the creative process.

Present work to stakeholders.

Fluency in understanding and interpreting strategy and developing initial concepts.

Work with the project manager to plan projects for effective delivery while maintaining high standards for the brand.

Communicate a point of view on design trends and actively bring those references and trends to the team.

Build and maintain a deep understanding of our products and services to ensure that the work is cohesive and pushes the brand forward.

Provide 3rd-party vendors with creative direction/art direction.

Bring the brand vision, look and feel to life across all channels.

Mentor and manage Graphic Designers

When not busy with conceptual work, the Art Director is expected to help support the designers with output and versioning of assets.

In The First Month, Expect To

Get the lay of the land and have a lot of coffee calls with the Creative Director and Creative team.

Gain an understanding of the roles and priorities of the team and key partners.

Begin to work on various creative projects, develop conceptual ideas, and provide art direction and designs.

Begin to help oversee creative projects in production.

Begin auditing existing marketing assets and optimizing to make them more memorable and branded as we start to execute our updated branding.

Get up to speed on processes and software used by Marketing.

In The First Year, Expect To

Complete the production of a large-scale brand campaign.

Continually be optimizing existing assets for maximum creative effectiveness.

Complete a new collection of assets and templates based on our new brand look and feel.

Be fully immersed and familiar with all Associa processes and tools.

Be recognized as a creative force within the organization and someone teams go to for input and advice.

Be seen as an integral member of the Marketing team at the company for all things related to the brand, pushing the limits of what people believe is possible regarding quality and design.

Requirements

5+ years of relevant industry experience.

Online portfolio featuring dynamic designs in digital, social, experiential, and/or traditional mediums.

Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design, Advertising, or equivalent design-related field.

Ability to work autonomously to deliver on-brand, on-brief designs with little oversight.

Ability to stay calm under pressure.

Customer-focused thinking.

Natural communicator, both verbally and written.

Highly organized, a keeper of information, and who takes copious notes.

Ability to take it in stride and can tactfully defuse stressful situations.

Positive attitude, who is always willing to find a way to make it work.

A natural builder. Someone who loves a work-in-progress.

Experience working with various design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, After Effects.

Experience working closely with internal teams (sales, branches, product teams, etc.).

Brand experience with an understanding of visual storytelling.

A strong understanding of marketing and content channels and ability to adapt art direction/design to fit the audience's needs.

Great taste, instincts, and knowledge of brand trends.

Ability to present and sell work to stakeholders.

Additional design skills in video, motion design/animation, and digital prototyping are a plus.

You must be a world-class individual contributor to thrive at Associa. You will not be here just to tell other people what to do.

Salary Range: $65,000-$75,000 depending on experience