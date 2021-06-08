Job Details

Salary range 60k - 120k based on qualifications.





ABOUT US

At Summit we design and develop innovative technologies for communication and virtual platforms spanning industries from corporate solutions to entertainment. Our designers & engineers work on exciting projects from cutting-edge 5G Mobile Edge Computing, the latest hyper-scaling cloud platforms, AI, to social VR and AR as featured by Amazon, GSMA and leading organizations globally.





Summit is a world leader in IMS/RCS communication clients, including next-generation 5G, LTE and IMS networks. Our teams are involved in the realization of standards and products for Fortune 100 companies and our talented researchers publish IEEE papers.





Our products are created in-house end-to-end: design, full stack development, visuals and user-experience, including original video and audio production featuring the product or service.





www.summit-tech.ca

www.odience.com









Role Summary:

As a UI / Web / Graphic Designer at our Montreal Office, you will work conjointly with the design team & the Creative Officer to gather and evaluate user requirements, illustrate design ideas and design varying content from user interfaces to marketing campaigns.









What you will do:

Brainstorm creatives through designs and mockups

Define and create UI components and style guides

Design various layouts for websites, apps and various types of user interfaces

Create marketing material, ads, campaigns and presentations

Create branding, logos and interactive prototypes

Work with innovative technologies to create unique and interactive experiences

Interact with the QA and development teams to make sure they understand the design team requirements

Evaluate and analyze user interactions with our products and adapt designs based on results and feedback from the various teams

Collaborate and share ideas with other designers and the team leads

Gather and interpret customer needs

Any other related tasks









What you will bring to the team:

3+ years professional UI and graphic design experience

A keen eye for color, typography and composition & visual harmony

Experience creating interactive prototypes

Experience designing for mobile, tablet and desktop for both web and apps

Fluency with industry-standard design tools (Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator & others)

Experience working with development teams and sharing the assets in the required formats

Ability to work as a team member

Result driven & attention to detail

Talented in articulating ideas and presenting work

Ability to adapt to evolving priorities

Excellent communication skills (having both French & English is a plus)









Nice to have:

Experience in VR design / After Effects and Premiere experience









What we offer:

Flexible working hours

Competitive salary

During pandemic, work from home opportunities (Post-pandemic, project of Hybrid formula in progress i.e work remotely/at office)

A flat hierarchy that fosters communication between everyone

Work alongside an international team comprised of industry experts

Full group insurance offered at 100%, a voluntary retirements saving plan

Advantageous vacation and sick days from day 1

A stimulating work environment, a relaxed atmosphere as well as a fully equipped dining room with unlimited coffee

On-site gym, ping-pong table and games

Many group activities: on-site barbecues, pizza days, 5@7, billiards, karting, etc.









At Summit, we embrace and nurture talent. We are always looking for passionate people ready to jump on board and share their vision. There is no shortage of opportunities, you’ll be encouraged to take on challenges from the many available initiatives or propose your own projects! Many of our current senior members and managers began as interns and quickly rose the ranks to lead world class teams and projects.





If what you have read describes your skills and ambitions and if you live in Montreal or nearby, we are made for each other! Don't hesitate to apply for the UI / Web / Graphic Designer position by sending us your CV and cover letter. If you are selected, our recruiter will contact you to arrange a phone interview.





We thank all interested candidates but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.