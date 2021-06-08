Sr. Product Designer (East Coast)

Job Details

DockYard is looking for an experienced design enthusiast on the East Coast to join the design team as a Senior Product Designer at our remote digital product studio.

Who We Are

DockYard is a digital product consultancy specializing in production-ready apps. DockYard offers a range of consulting services with capabilities in product planning, design, user experience (UX), full-stack engineering, and QA. Over the last decade, the company has solved complex product challenges for visionary brands like Netflix, Apple, Nasdaq, and Harvard.





We’re honored to have been included on guides ranging from Inc 5000 (2020, 2019) to Fast Company’s Best Places to Work for Innovators (2020) amongst others.

The Role

DockYard is looking for an experienced design enthusiast to join the design team as a senior product designer at our remote digital product studio. This role is for a Boston based client and will require in-office time on a semi-regular basis.





Our ideal candidate employs design thinking to understand issues, uncover insights, test theories, collaborate constantly, identify patterns, gain consensus, create systems and refine solutions over time.

Responsibilities

Work with small multi-disciplinary teams made up of designers, UX developers, engineers and client partners, among others

Create research plans, conduct research, facilitate workshops and distill findings into actionable insights that help projects move from ambiguity to clarity

Evaluate relevant data, existing insights, technical considerations, business objectives and user needs to design innovative solutions

Take ownership of and responsibility for your work, from research and ideation to visualization and implementation

Produce and iterate on multiple concepts and prototypes, understanding when deeper exploration is warranted and when it is best to change paths and try another approach

Guide product designers on projects and mentor them on design as a discipline as well as delegating tasks and responsibilities on certain projects

Work directly with the product owner and project manager to ensure business goals are being accounted for

Help lead the direction of the product based on research and findings and be able to present these to the team and product owners

Must Haves

Ability to travel to the Boston office monthly, or as needed, to build client partnership

You have at least 5 years of experience designing at a consultancy, agency, studio or digital product company; experience designing for mobile is a plus

You believe in design’s ability to help individuals as well as organizations, and want to design inclusive, accessible products that improve lives while achieving business goals

You are a clear communicator who can help establish guidelines, brainstorm concepts, explain your designs and convince others of your reasoning

You are a perceptive designer who thinks about product design in terms of experiences, systems and flows before designing wireframes, screens and components

You are interested in and familiar with code as a fundamental aspect of design

You are curious, creative, compassionate and collaborative

You value inclusive design and accessibility and don’t believe it has to mean compromising aesthetics

You are a thoughtful designer and critical thinker who questions the status quo and strives for improvement

You enjoy taking the lead on projects and managing and delegating tasks to ensure deadlines are met

Perks & Benefits

We are a distributed company.

Company provided Apple laptop

100% company paid Medical plan option for you and your family

100% company paid Dental, Vision, Life, and AD&D

401k with employer match

Annual stipend for books, conferences, and trainings

Generous paid time off

Company Retreats

Employment Type

Full-time, Exempt

Level

Senior-Level

Location

Remote and in-office (Boston preferred)









DockYard is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, political affiliation, personal appearance, pregnancy, family responsibilities, matriculation, or any other characteristic protected under federal, state, or local law.





This position is not eligible for visa sponsorship.