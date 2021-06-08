Job Details

Blair is offering Income Share Agreements as a Service to educational institutions. Putting notable emphasis on design, we enable every school in the US a simple way to offer outcome-based financing to align their incentives with their students. We are funded by world-class investors, including Y Combinator, Tiger Global, and multiple prominent Founders & Business Angels.

We deeply care about helping young people be financially independent and believe that financial freedom is a critical precursor for mental and physical health. We dream big and want to offer every person in the world access to the education they need to succeed in life. At Blair, you will work with an exceptional team on solving a fundamental societal problem.

The Role

As a Senior Product Designer, you will report directly to our CTO to craft and implement the design strategy at Blair. You will shape the way how a whole generation will perceive student financing by creating an intuitive and frictionless user experience. In your role, you will own the design process and be part of a cross-functional team working closely with our product managers and engineers.

﻿Your Responsibilities

Own Blair’s design process from start to finish including feature ideation as well as lo-fi & hi-fi prototyping

Enhance, renew and maintain our design system to assure a consistent user experience across our product offerings

Create the final user interface and communicate the requirements to the rest of the team

Conduct user research including user interviews and usability testing

What we are looking for

Professional with 3+ years of experience in UI design for digital products

Eye for detail and vision for world-class visuals

Ability to work independently and creatively, building your own components and shaping our design system from the ground up

Ability to deal with the uncertainty and ambiguity of a startup. Things change and sometimes you need to develop expertise as you go

An effective communicator capable to represent our design standpoint in discussions with the founding team

Proficiency in Figma or a strong willingness to learn it

Why Blair