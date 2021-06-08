Senior UI/UX Designer
ProjectDiscovery is an open-source software company developing tools for security professionals and developers. Open-source is in our core, we have a pretty amazing and active community with over 10K weekly clones and 15K+ stars across our repositories. Do check out how people use and love our work: Twitter/@pdiscoveryio and Twitter/@pdnuclei
We are backed by SignalFire, Accel, RainCapital with an amazing host of individual investors; VP Security/CISOs from Databricks, Google, Twitter, Amazon, Netflix.
Our entire team is working remotely from their chosen location, and we are hiring globally. We do not have any offices and believe people can do their best work anywhere in the world. Join us in our hyper growth stage. We have an exciting roadmap and plans!
Responsibilities
- Represent the voice of the user(s) in business and product conversations and decisions
- Translate research insights into product ideas and solutions
- Design user flows, wireframes and pixel-perfect high fidelity mockups at a high level and build out refined details
- Prototype concepts for communication with the business, to aid in sales demos, development, and usability studies
- Collaborate with other UX designers to translate requirements for use by Engineering colleagues
- Understand and incorporate complex technical and business requirements into elegant design decisions based on data, trends, and industry best practices
- Contribute to team standards for “what is good experience design” and design quality, including keeping our UI design pattern library up to date
- Design simple, elegant, data-driven, user-centric experiences that delight users
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images