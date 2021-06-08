Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Docyt, pronounced "docket", (https://docyt.com) is an early-stage, fast-growing FinTech company located in Silicon Valley, California. Docyt is passionately focused on giving small and medium-sized businesses control of their financial data. While great strides have been made in sending and receiving payments, businesses still struggle to aggregate all their financial data, understand it, and use it to make well-informed, timely decisions. Docyt brings order to data chaos.

Docyt is a super app that applies AI (artificial intelligence) across the entire accounting tech stack. Docyt digitizes financial data, automates both income and expense workflows, continuously reconciles QuickBooks, and generates real-time financial statements. That explains what we do, but here's why it's important. A complete, accurate, real-time financial picture empowers businesses to make smart choices. Knowledge is power, and using that knowledge to take action leads to forward momentum.

We are looking for an experienced Product Designer who is committed to excellence and ready to break new ground in communication design. Ever since our company started, Design and User Experience is what has set it apart from other services. Our products manage the flow of millions of dollars in real money. Our customers have high expectations for our mobile and web apps. The product is being designed as it is being implemented. As a result of that, we have a very fast-paced work environment with tight feedback loops.

Responsibilities:

Design product experiences and improve current designs for our Web/iOS/Android applications.

Establish best practices for design workflows, design processes, and UX patterns.

Be involved in day-to-day design work and earn the trust of your co-workers by frequently showing your ideas, sketches, mockups, prototypes.

Engage with and observe customer processes and identify opportunities for simplifying complex workflows through Design.

Be prepared to argue and explain the weight of design and the tradeoffs necessary due to timelines, user experience, etc.

Help with branding & marketing assets, and take complete ownership of visual work for all marketing collateral (website, social media, newsletters, ads, flyers).

Requirements:

Experience with and passion for productivity & finance focused products.

Work samples that demonstrate evolution from idea to pixel-perfection.

Ability to question product requirements and defend design decisions with data.

UX sensibility and an exceptional commitment for UI details.

Great taste in visual design, typography, color schemes, textures, iconography.

Experience with UI motion graphics.

Highly collaborative with the engineering & marketing team.

Patient and kind; you are eager to give and receive constructive feedback in a transparent work environment.

Good communication skills.

Bonus:

Experience with CSS and charting libraries like D3 is a plus.

Video production experience will be a solid plus.



