Job Details

About the role

As Lead Digital Design Officer you will be contributing to the planning and executing of Qatar Airways brand strategy, through the creation and development of visual design and user experience across all Qatar Airways digital touch points. You will be responsible for the development of art concepts in the production of web sites, digital assets and digital touch points, while working within the creative development team to maximize the efficacy of the User Experience / User Interface (UX/UI) experience, for all Qatar Airways customers engaging with the airline in a digital environment.

You will be involved in providing input and working with internal and external stakeholders, including teams working on web site design, app design, web video, social media and banner advertising with the goal of enhancing, streamlining, and creating a consistent Qatar Airways digital UX/UI for all customers in order to improve brand loyalty and retention, conforming to minimum industry standards, while striving to differentiate and set new industry benchmarks.

Be part of an extraordinary story

Your skills. Your imagination. Your ambition. Here, there are no boundaries to your potential and the impact you can make. You’ll find infinite opportunities to grow and work on the biggest, most rewarding challenges that will build your skills and experience. You have the chance to be a part of our future, and build the life you want while being part of an international community.

Our best is here and still to come. To us, impossible is only a challenge. Join us as we dare to achieve what’s never been done before.

Together, everything is possible

Qualifications - External

About you

To be successful in the role, you should have at least 5 years of specialist digital design experience, specifically within digital brand.

A relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in graphic design, new media information technology (UX Design, Multimedia Design, UI Design, Visual design, Interaction design) or digital marketing is also required.

You should have strong knowledge of desktop publishing software and applications, print production, audio and video production methods is essential. You will need a solid UI and UX understanding as well as willingness to push the boundaries of technology.

You will need strong skills in:

Typography, interface design, iconography, and imagery.

Brand building and tactical design work within all digital media; from sites to banner ads.

Developing user interfaces for mobile applications.

Design applications, audio and video production.

Google Web Designer

About Qatar Airways Group

Our story started with four aircraft. Today, we deliver excellence across 12 different businesses coming together as one. We’ve grown fast, broken records and set trends that others follow. We don’t slow down by the fear of failure. Instead, we dare to achieve what’s never been done before.

So whether you’re creating a unique experience for our customers or innovating behind the scenes, every person contributes to our proud story. A story of spectacular growth and determination. Now is the time to bring your best ideas and passion to a place where your ambition will know no boundaries, and be part of a truly global community.