Job Details

We’re looking for talented professionals, anywhere in the United States, to join us in bringing smart money management and payment solutions to everyone’s fingertips.

“Too many Americans struggle to access their money, are paying too much for financial products, and are negatively impacted by the lack of solutions designed to suit their needs. GO2bank is built to be the go-to destination for seamless, affordable, useful banking – combining the security, stability, and experience of an FDIC-insured bank with the innovation and agility of a leading fin-tech.” – Dan Henry, CEO

Summary

The Lead Graphic Designer will work with internal and external partners to provide innovative creative thinking and be a key contributor to the Marketing Creative team. The ideal candidate should have a strong graphic design foundation and understanding of digital and print media, color and composition and must stay aware of all graphic design trends.

Responsibilities

Designs the aesthetics, visual design and/or layout of product artwork, component design, marketing materials and packaging to enhance product image.

Leads and collaborates with project teams to plan, analyze, organize and execute assigned projects.

Establishes creative direction for the company and well as brand guidelines.

Ensures brand guidelines and quality standards are consistent throughout all marketing graphics.

Identifies creative direction and areas of improvement by meeting with internal and external teams.

Manages relationships with external sources relating to design issues.

Performs other duties as needed.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design, Art, Marketing or related field preferred

8+ years of relevant Graphic Design experience preferred

Strong knowledge of design and visual principles

Working knowledge with Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop and InDesign

Packaging design and illustration experience is a plus

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong attention to detail

Ability to work with and lead cross-functional teams

Ability to work with detailed instruction on new work assignments

Knowledge of FinTech products and services preferred





Green Dot promotes diversity and provides equal opportunity for all applicants and employees. We are dedicated to building a company that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We believe that the more inclusive we are, the better our work (and work environment) will be for everyone. Additionally, Green Dot provides reasonable accommodations for candidates on request and respects applicants' privacy rights.