Senior UX Web Designer

Job Details

We partner with creative beings and brands from all over the world to craft unapologetically bold identities, websites, animations, and collaborations. If you’re excited to be part of a winning team, RADCAT is a great company for you. This is the opportunity you’ve been looking for. Welcome to the collective mind of RADCAT.

What you’ll do

Work with a talented team made up of designers, software engineers, project managers, and more.

Have the ability to work during normal business hours in the Pacific time zone.

Be autonomous. You’ll drive progress through barriers by building a shared understanding and making decisions – taking responsibility for every last detail, every step of the way.

Plan concepts and prepare work to be accomplished by gathering information and materials.

Illustrate concept by designing a rough layout of modern web design layouts, copy, and features.

Obtains approval of concept by submitting wireframe for approval.

Prepares final dynamic prototypes in Figma and Invision.

Completes projects by coordinating with graphic designers, developers, and project managers.

Maintains technical knowledge by attending design workshops; reviewing professional publications; and participating in professional societies.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Who you are

You have a strong work ethic and are an agile thinker, able to pivot with ease and be flexible as clients communicate their needs.

You’re a friendly team player, expressive communicator, and facilitator.

You are energized by quick design sprints to cross the finish line and take a glass-half-full, optimistic perspective.

You like to keep it light and bring a positive, fun attitude to work, and are able to push hard when the project calls for it.

You have the ability to accept guidance and shape your work collaboratively while staying organized within software tools.

You have meticulous attention to detail and are able to work autonomously to pull a concept through multidimensional projects, making adjustments based on educated decisions to deliver an exceptional final product.

You are intentional with your work, reflecting your personality in your choices, and are unafraid to take initiative. You are also able to voice why you made a decision.

You have 3-5 years of relevant work experience in UX design.

You have a compelling portfolio of work that you can share with us over a wide range of creative web design projects.

You have knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, Invision, Webflow, and other graphic design and prototyping software.

Perks of being a RADCAT

Work from home, and flexible hours.

Partner with exciting brands, and be part of the process from start to launch.

Work on a variety of projects across a wide range of categories.

We’re a small team so you will be making an impact.

See Clearly. Create Fiercely.™

✌️✌🏼✌🏽✌🏿