Motion Graphics & Video Producer

At Doist, our mission is to inspire the workplace of the future by creating simple yet powerful productivity tools that promote a more fulfilling way to work and live.

We're a multidisciplinary, fully remote, team that’s passionate about creating products, like Todoist and Twist, that improve people’s lives. We thrive on innovating new solutions to old productivity challenges and we seek to rethink how productivity tools are made.

Our core values

They are few, but they are mighty. From creating processes to decision-making and recruiting, we build our five core values into nearly every single thing we do.

Independence. Others can trust that you’ll deliver on time and your teammates don’t need to worry about you keeping your word.

Mastery. You love what you do and care deeply about the quality of your work, down to the smallest details. You’re continuously learning and pushing yourself to the limits of your ability. You're never satisfied with the status-quo.

Communication. Your communication is clear, concise, and engaging whether you're explaining a complex idea or providing feedback to a teammate.

Ambition & Balance. You aspire to put a dent in the universe. To do this, you set high standards for yourself and those around you. The time you spend on work isn’t measured by quantity, but by quality.

Impact. You're able to take a bird's eye view to pinpoint and then solve issues that have a high impact on our customers, our team, and our company. You're committed to the health and success of both your teammates and Doist as a company.

We invite you to visit our blog to learn more about us, our values, and how we work.

Your role

As Doist’s first in-house Motion Graphics & Video Designer, you’ll be part of the Design team and collaborate closely with the Marketing and Support teams to create animated UI tutorials, feature launch videos, and live-action videos that showcase our products, users, team, and values. During your first year, your work will primarily be focused on motion graphics but, over time, we hope to delve more into live-action video. You will be happy in this role if you primarily consider yourself a motion designer who has video production skills. On a day-to-day basis, you'll:

Lead the creative direction for animations and videos.

Animate the Doist products’ UIs using artwork provided by designers for marketing videos and help center tutorials.- Produce and edit marketing videos for Doist feature releases and landing pages.

Keep up with current video platforms (Youtube, Wistia, social media, etc.) to best utilize their features, technical details, and analytics capabilities.

Drive the video strategy as part of our brand and marketing objectives.

About you

It's important to us that the person we hire can thrive in this role. Here's a snapshot of what that looks like:

You enjoy collaborating with others from different backgrounds and professions to create engaging, approachable video content.

You're curious about understanding the needs and motivations of the people who watch our video content.

You like telling stories in your work and are able to communicate and explain your ideas clearly and are welcoming of feedback.

You’re energized by learning new skills and techniques and are always striving to improve your capabilities.

You can generate 2D and 3D graphics using After Effects or similar tools.

You value the importance of graphic and motion design principles and are able to work within and contribute to a brand's visual style.

You value the importance of sound design and music in video and are able to incorporate sound effects and music into videos to enhance the narrative.

You’re comfortable managing the pre-production, production, and post-production of all videos.

You feel comfortable directing live interviews and small productions. You can work with contractors and coordinating with third-party agencies remotely.

Projects that inspire us

Here are some animations and videos we’ve been inspired by recently, to give you a general sense of the tone, visual style, and quality we hope to achieve.

For a sense of the level of polish of the videos we produce, check out some of our recent product launch videos such as our Todoist Boards launch videos.

Requirements

Not sure the role is a good fit for you? That's okay! We'd still be happy to consider you. Here's what the process will look like:

Submit your complete application by June 28 at 2PM UTC. This including a resume (or manually entered experience) and thoughtful responses to all the application questions. No cover letter needed! Application screening. We read every application to understand your motivation, skills, and experience. Once your application has been reviewed, you'll receive a response regarding the status of your application. Interview with Ana F. (Head of Design) Salary range check via email with Andrew G. (People Operations Generalist) We'll ask you to complete a test project. Interview with Neil V. (Product Marketer) Interview with Stephen B. (Brand Designer) Interview with Amir S. (Founder & CEO)

The role will remain listed on our careers page until June 28 at 2PM UTC after which point we will unlist the role, screen all the candidates, and notify you about the status of your application by July 2.

Benefits

Our perks and benefits are designed to provide the freedom and support you need to grow personally and professionally. Here’s what that looks like:

The basics

Work from anywhere in the world. We never place restrictions on locations.

Design your own schedule. Work no more than 40 hours/week.

Competitive pay. Our formula-based salary calculation provides a highly competitive rate based on your skills and location.

Expand your professional skills

Pursue personal projects. All Doisters get one month per year to spend on a work-related project they’re passionate about

Attend conferences. You’ll have a recurring budget to spend on attending conferences that grow your professional knowledge, skills, and network.

Company retreats. Our annual company-wide retreats are unforgettable.

Craft your ideal work environment

Cozy up at a coworking space. Find a coworking space that’s right for you and Doist will cover the expense.

Apps and services budget. You’ll have a monthly budget to spend on services that help you do your job.

Hardware budget. You’ll have access to a recurring budget to spend on work-related equipment.

Focus on your well-being