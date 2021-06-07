Product Designer, Demand

Job Details

Renting is the largest expense for the average household, and finding the right place can often be overwhelming and stressful. At Apartment List, we are building an easy, delightful, and effective apartment search experience that will make millions of renters’ lives better, by making this process less of a burden. This Product Designer will work alongside our Renter Acquisition team, who is directly responsible for our entire logged out experience. This team is responsible for helping renters find Apartment List via organic search (SEO) and creating an unforgettable first touch experience for the millions of renters who visit our site annually. If you dream of bringing delightful experiences to life, and solving real people problems, here is your opportunity.

What you’ll do

Create end-to-end designs for mobile-web and desktop-web applications.

Participate in all parts of the design process - research, brainstorming, sketching, wireframing/flow creation, final visuals, and asset creation.

Perform usability research on features, communicate findings, and propose changes to address issues found. You should be able to translate insights from user studies into meaningful actions.

Partner with the Head of Design, Engineers, Product Analytics and Product Managers to lead project teams to success.

Work on our Renter Acquisition team product line to create a memorable, highly engaging first touch experience.

Design experiences, new landing pages with unique content, and differentiated renter tools that improve our rankings in organic search results. search engine optimization (SEO) position.

Here are the skills and experience you'll need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree

3+ years of experience shipping product - You know what it means to release high quality product at each stage of development. You can share several shining examples of real work you've shipped, and what you learned along the way.

Strong interaction design chops - You can take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into something useful and valuable for the millions of renters in the US.

Passionate about users - you advocate for the best user experience that will achieve both user and business goals.

Business minded - understand how to manage business needs while meeting user needs.

Fearless - you create modern and innovative designs in an effort to build world-class applications that solve users' needs and desires, and are seen as a leader by your multi-disciplinary peers.

Mobile first - 80% of our traffic comes from mobile web, which is good because you love designing for users on the go.

Pixel perfect - You demonstrate high quality visual designs.

Prototyping - Prototyping is a key part of your toolset and you are comfortable doing so for multiple platforms.

What you believe / stand for:

Being user-centric as the first principle: whether it’s renters, leasing agents, or fellow apartment listers, you can articulate the pain points of your users - you thrive on crafting insights from qualitative and quantitative research, and then brainstorming solutions with the team. You believe in solving user problems AND business needs, not prioritizing one over the other.

Excellence is important to you - you want to be amongst kind, passionate people who push each other to be better.

What’s in it for you

Massive impact: As the evangelist of the logged out renter product for the company, you will be empowered to impact the trajectory of your product team and our business.

Meaning behind your work - they’re not just a big financial responsibility; homes are a place of safety and shelter, as well as a place where renters can hope to launch their hopes and dreams. Finding a home is a daunting, emotional process, and your work will make a real difference in Renters’ lives.

Career development: We’re always growing, and will expect your scope & responsibilities to grow alongside your impact

An exceptional team: our hiring bar is high and your colleagues are talented, motivated, self-starters

We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you’re excited about this role, but do not meet 100% of the qualifications listed, we encourage you to apply.

Apartment List is an equal opportunity employer. We welcome and encourage diversity in the workplace regardless of race, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or veteran status.