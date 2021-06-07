Product Designer
As a Product Designer on the Alto Investor Solutions team, you will solve complex problems that span across the Investor experience. In this role, you will be an essential member of our product delivery team - responsible for owning and shipping end-to-end experiences that our clients love.
This role reports to the Director, Product Design. As a member of a small but mighty team, you will be responsible for designing, testing and validating a best-in-class product experience. The role demands systems thinking, great execution, an obsession with quality, and a desire to own and solve problems. You will have the opportunity to impact our design framework, process, and the way that we work and collaborate with one another. Alto is based in Nashville TN. This is a remote-friendly role.
Primary Responsibilities
- Partner closely with Product, Engineering, and UX Research to drive product strategy and design experiences that our users love
- Own the end-to-end user journey and all aspects of design execution from ideation to prototyping to user testing to final production
- Contribute to and participate in our design review process, to receive and provide feedback on design work
- Participation in product design sprints
- Design cross-platform experiences that are simple and intuitive
- Inform and contribute to the Alto Design System
Desired Skills and Experience
- 4+ years of professional UI/UX experience
- A diverse portfolio demonstrating systems thinking, product design capabilities and a record of distilling user research into actionable solutions
- Fluency in Figma and effective prototyping skills
- Experience designing consumer-facing experiences for web and mobile
- Excellence in UX thinking, visual design, and written communication
- Experience working in a collaborative environment with engineers, user researchers, and product teams
- Familiarity with design thinking
- Emotionally intelligent, hyper collaborative and open-minded
Nice to Haves
- Interest in financial products, crypto or trading
- Motion or animation experience
Perks & Benefits
- Competitive salary
- Full health benefits
- 401(k)
- Generous vacation and holidays
- Fun swag
- Flexibility of a remote role
- Onsite collaborative sessions in Nashville, TN (Optional)
Alto is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Prohibits Discrimination of Any Kind
Alto is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. All employment decisions at Alto are based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, religion or belief, sex, family or parental status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. Alto will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics. Alto encourages applicants of all ages.
About Alto
Founded in 2015, Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto) is a rapidly growing fintech startup based in Nashville, TN. At Alto. We’re building a next-generation platform to provide clients with the tools and opportunities they need to invest retirement funds into alternative assets. We’re empowering everyone to invest in what they choose and supporting their desire to take a more active role in shaping their financial future. The Alto platform streamlines the process for individual investors and advisors to access, research, and invest in alternative assets using retirement funds. It connects investors with private companies, fund managers, and over 50 recognized investment platforms, including AngelList, Coinbase, Republic, Wefunder, Masterworks, and EquityZen, that offer access to a wide range of alternative assets, including startups, shares in artwork, real estate, cryptocurrency, and more