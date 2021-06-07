Job Details

As a Product Designer on the Alto Investor Solutions team, you will solve complex problems that span across the Investor experience. In this role, you will be an essential member of our product delivery team - responsible for owning and shipping end-to-end experiences that our clients love.

This role reports to the Director, Product Design. As a member of a small but mighty team, you will be responsible for designing, testing and validating a best-in-class product experience. The role demands systems thinking, great execution, an obsession with quality, and a desire to own and solve problems. You will have the opportunity to impact our design framework, process, and the way that we work and collaborate with one another. Alto is based in Nashville TN. This is a remote-friendly role.

Primary Responsibilities

Partner closely with Product, Engineering, and UX Research to drive product strategy and design experiences that our users love

Own the end-to-end user journey and all aspects of design execution from ideation to prototyping to user testing to final production

Contribute to and participate in our design review process, to receive and provide feedback on design work

Participation in product design sprints

Design cross-platform experiences that are simple and intuitive

Inform and contribute to the Alto Design System

Desired Skills and Experience

4+ years of professional UI/UX experience

A diverse portfolio demonstrating systems thinking, product design capabilities and a record of distilling user research into actionable solutions

Fluency in Figma and effective prototyping skills

Experience designing consumer-facing experiences for web and mobile

Excellence in UX thinking, visual design, and written communication

Experience working in a collaborative environment with engineers, user researchers, and product teams

Familiarity with design thinking

Emotionally intelligent, hyper collaborative and open-minded

Nice to Haves

Interest in financial products, crypto or trading

Motion or animation experience

Perks & Benefits

Competitive salary

Full health benefits

401(k)

Generous vacation and holidays

Fun swag

Flexibility of a remote role

Onsite collaborative sessions in Nashville, TN (Optional)





Alto is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Prohibits Discrimination of Any Kind

Alto is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. All employment decisions at Alto are based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, religion or belief, sex, family or parental status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. Alto will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics. Alto encourages applicants of all ages.





About Alto

Founded in 2015, Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto) is a rapidly growing fintech startup based in Nashville, TN. At Alto. We’re building a next-generation platform to provide clients with the tools and opportunities they need to invest retirement funds into alternative assets. We’re empowering everyone to invest in what they choose and supporting their desire to take a more active role in shaping their financial future. The Alto platform streamlines the process for individual investors and advisors to access, research, and invest in alternative assets using retirement funds. It connects investors with private companies, fund managers, and over 50 recognized investment platforms, including AngelList, Coinbase, Republic, Wefunder, Masterworks, and EquityZen, that offer access to a wide range of alternative assets, including startups, shares in artwork, real estate, cryptocurrency, and more