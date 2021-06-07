Art Director - Branding
We’re looking for a talented and creative designer to create bold concepts that clearly and cleverly differentiate our clients’ brands in a competitive landscape. The Art Director-Branding will work closely with cross-functional teams to discover client’s unique stories, strategize how to position their brands in the market and develop compelling visuals and messages that take them to the next level.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develops a deep understanding of our client’s brands through collaborative discovery and competitive analysis.
- Translates strategic insight into creative positioning that differentiates brands and meets strategic goals and objectives.
- Develops brand identities from the ground up, including logo development, voice and tone, palette and type systems and comprehensive brand guidelines.
- Develops campaign concepts and executions for digital & traditional advertising, collateral, sales promotion, social media, and other communications as required by each client.
- Produces or supervises photography, videography, illustration, production.
- Reviews production proofs, rough cuts, etc., for accuracy before final production.
- Works with/manages third-party resources as necessary.
QUALIFICATIONS
- An online portfolio that demonstrates strong visual design, creative/bold concepts, critical thinking and communication skills with an emphasis on branding and visual design.
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Demonstrated understanding of business goals and brand strategy
- A self-motivated, conceptual thinker who is open to feedback and eager to collaborate
- 5+ years of experience in branding and graphic design
- Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite
- Functional knowledge of iWork (particularly Keynote) and Microsoft Office
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously with or without supervision
BONUS POINTS
- Strong illustration and/or motion graphics experience
- Strong photography/videography experience
- Strong web design experience