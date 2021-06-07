All Jobs
Job Details

Art Director - Branding

Copy

We’re looking for a talented and creative designer to create bold concepts that clearly and cleverly differentiate our clients’ brands in a competitive landscape. The Art Director-Branding will work closely with cross-functional teams to discover client’s unique stories, strategize how to position their brands in the market and develop compelling visuals and messages that take them to the next level.


DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Develops a deep understanding of our client’s brands through collaborative discovery and competitive analysis.
  • Translates strategic insight into creative positioning that differentiates brands and meets strategic goals and objectives.
  • Develops brand identities from the ground up, including logo development, voice and tone, palette and type systems and comprehensive brand guidelines.
  • Develops campaign concepts and executions for digital & traditional advertising, collateral, sales promotion, social media, and other communications as required by each client.
  • Produces or supervises photography, videography, illustration, production.
  • Reviews production proofs, rough cuts, etc., for accuracy before final production.
  • Works with/manages third-party resources as necessary.


QUALIFICATIONS

  • An online portfolio that demonstrates strong visual design, creative/bold concepts, critical thinking and communication skills with an emphasis on branding and visual design.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • Demonstrated understanding of business goals and brand strategy
  • A self-motivated, conceptual thinker who is open to feedback and eager to collaborate
  • 5+ years of experience in branding and graphic design
  • Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite
  • Functional knowledge of iWork (particularly Keynote) and Microsoft Office
  • Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously with or without supervision


BONUS POINTS

  • Strong illustration and/or motion graphics experience
  • Strong photography/videography experience
  • Strong web design experience



Apply for this position
Purple, Rock, Scissors
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Orlando
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 07, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Orlando
  2. Design Jobs in Florida
  3. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Designers in Orlando
  2. Search Designers in Florida
  3. Search Remote Designers
Apply for this position