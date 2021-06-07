Job Details

We’re looking for a talented and creative designer to create bold concepts that clearly and cleverly differentiate our clients’ brands in a competitive landscape. The Art Director-Branding will work closely with cross-functional teams to discover client’s unique stories, strategize how to position their brands in the market and develop compelling visuals and messages that take them to the next level.





DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Develops a deep understanding of our client’s brands through collaborative discovery and competitive analysis.

Translates strategic insight into creative positioning that differentiates brands and meets strategic goals and objectives.

Develops brand identities from the ground up, including logo development, voice and tone, palette and type systems and comprehensive brand guidelines.

Develops campaign concepts and executions for digital & traditional advertising, collateral, sales promotion, social media, and other communications as required by each client.

Produces or supervises photography, videography, illustration, production.

Reviews production proofs, rough cuts, etc., for accuracy before final production.

Works with/manages third-party resources as necessary.





QUALIFICATIONS

An online portfolio that demonstrates strong visual design, creative/bold concepts, critical thinking and communication skills with an emphasis on branding and visual design.

Strong oral and written communication skills

Demonstrated understanding of business goals and brand strategy

A self-motivated, conceptual thinker who is open to feedback and eager to collaborate

5+ years of experience in branding and graphic design

Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

Functional knowledge of iWork (particularly Keynote) and Microsoft Office

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously with or without supervision





BONUS POINTS

Strong illustration and/or motion graphics experience

Strong photography/videography experience

Strong web design experience







