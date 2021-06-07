UI Designer

Job Details

We’re looking for a versatile designer who can communicate their vision, create beautiful experiences and solve complex problems. At PRPL you’ll collaborate across disciplines to tackle challenges from conception to launch on a variety of websites and digital products.

We’re considering candidates with strong interactive design portfolios and demonstrated experience in web design and/or product design.





RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design digital products including websites, web applications and native applications.

Develop insight into client business goals and content strategy and apply your knowledge to goal-oriented designs.

Champion user experience through wireframing, prototyping, validation and iteration

Contribute to the innovative development of the creative department, and mentor younger designers

Push design forward by developing innovative solutions to unique client and end-user needs.





QUALIFICATIONS

An online portfolio that demonstrates strong visual design, critical thinking and communication skills with an emphasis on web and/or product design.

Strong oral and written communication skills

A self-motivated, conceptual thinker who is open to feedback and eager to collaborate

3+ years of experience in digital design

Expert knowledge of digital design software and workflows, such as Figma, Sketch or Adobe XD. This role will work within Figma.

Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator

Firm understanding of responsive design, ux design and usability

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously with or without supervision

Functional knowledge of iWork (particularly Keynote) and Microsoft Office





BONUS POINTS