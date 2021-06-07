Senior Designer - Web & Product
We’re looking for a versatile designer who can communicate their vision, create beautiful experiences and solve complex problems. At PRPL you’ll collaborate across disciplines to tackle challenges from conception to launch on a variety of websites and digital products.
We’re considering candidates with strong interactive design portfolios and demonstrated experience in web design and/or product design.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design digital products including websites, web applications and native applications.
- Develop insight into client business goals and content strategy and apply your knowledge to goal-oriented designs.
- Champion user experience through wireframing, prototyping, validation and iteration
- Contribute to the innovative development of the creative department, and mentor younger designers
- Push design forward by developing innovative solutions to unique client and end-user needs.
QUALIFICATIONS
- An online portfolio that demonstrates strong visual design, critical thinking and communication skills with an emphasis on web and/or product design.
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- A self-motivated, conceptual thinker who is open to feedback and eager to collaborate
- 5+ years of experience in digital design
- Expert knowledge of digital design software and workflows, such as Figma, Sketch or Adobe XD. This role will work within Figma.
- Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator
- Firm understanding of responsive design, ux design and usability
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously with or without supervision
- Functional knowledge of iWork (particularly Keynote) and Microsoft Office
BONUS POINTS
- Functional knowledge of basic front-end development (HTML, CSS, and Javascript)
- Familiarity with content management and eCommerce solutions such as WordPress, Drupal, Expression Engine, and Magento
- Demonstrated motion graphics and interaction design experience