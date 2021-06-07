Senior Designer - Web & Product

All Jobs
We’re looking for a versatile designer who can communicate their vision, create beautiful experiences and solve complex problems. At PRPL you’ll collaborate across disciplines to tackle challenges from conception to launch on a variety of websites and digital products. 

We’re considering candidates with strong interactive design portfolios and demonstrated experience in web design and/or product design.


RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design digital products including websites, web applications and native applications.
  • Develop insight into client business goals and content strategy and apply your knowledge to goal-oriented designs. 
  • Champion user experience through wireframing, prototyping, validation and iteration
  • Contribute to the innovative development of the creative department, and mentor younger designers
  • Push design forward by developing innovative solutions to unique client and end-user needs.


QUALIFICATIONS

  • An online portfolio that demonstrates strong visual design, critical thinking and communication skills with an emphasis on web and/or product design.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • A self-motivated, conceptual thinker who is open to feedback and eager to collaborate
  • 5+ years of experience in digital design
  • Expert knowledge of digital design software and workflows, such as Figma, Sketch or Adobe XD. This role will work within Figma. 
  • Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator
  • Firm understanding of responsive design, ux design and usability
  • Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously with or without supervision
  • Functional knowledge of iWork (particularly Keynote) and Microsoft Office


BONUS POINTS

  • Functional knowledge of basic front-end development (HTML, CSS, and Javascript)
  • Familiarity with content management and eCommerce solutions such as WordPress, Drupal, Expression Engine, and Magento
  • Demonstrated motion graphics and interaction design experience
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Orlando
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 07, 2021
