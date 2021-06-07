Senior Designer

Job Details

WHO WE ARE: SDCO Partners is a boutique graphic design firm that focuses on creating thoughtful design solutions for good people. We believe in the power of good design, and we tap into the inspiration within our client’s companies in order to create an identity that reflects the core purpose of their business. We offer our clients a high-touch and custom-fit approach. Well-crafted brands and relationships are our top priority. We enjoy a collaborative work environment with our team members and our clients.





WHO YOU ARE:

• A designer with 5-7 years experience with a BFA in Graphic Design or equivalent

• A natural leader who is comfortable with a high degree of ownership and accountability

• Passionate about graphic design with a keen eye for photography, design, and typography

• Familiar with current design trends and best practices for both print and digital work

• Proficient with Adobe Creative Cloud platforms and skilled in typography, layout, hierarchy, and branding

• Excellent communicator, both written and verbal, who is comfortable collaborating, taking direction, and receiving feedback

• Multi-tasker who is able to prioritize and manage work, adhering to critical project time line in a fast-paced and deadline driven environment

• A critical thinker and creative problem solver who efficiently troubleshoots problems without compromising design standards

• Customer service focused with a personable demeanor

• Genuine, positive, and uplifting attitude that inspires co-workers and clients

• Self-starter who is internally driven to make things better and to exceed expectations





WHAT YOU’LL DO:

• Support Creative Directors and work collaboratively with team members on all types of design projects; from concept research to design implementation

• Execute on direction given by Creative Directors on projects such as logo/branding design, signage, packaging, website and digital design, and collateral or print pieces

• Develop innovative design solutions and contribute to the evolution of existing brand images

• Provide design guidance to junior level team members when prompted

• Conduct client meetings and presentations when prompted

• Communicate design thinking to a non-design audience; able to listen and take art direction well

• Assist with print production and coordination of approved design work

• Manage timing and deliverables for project work

• Coordinate with vendors on the execution of multiple projects while remaining hands-on and seeing designs through production to completion

• Provide assistance to clients in a professional, clear, and friendly manner

• Work calmly and efficiently within tight deadlines and frequently shifting priorities





WHAT YOU’LL GET OUT OF IT:

• Competitive compensation

• Paid time off benefits

• Health benefits, $400/month premium coverage by employer (Following 3 months of service)

• Enrollment in an 401k with a 4% employer match (Following 1 year of service)

• A positive and encouraging work environment in a casual and comfortable office setting

• Work from home options

• Being part of a team with great people who produce great work





IF THIS SOUNDS LIKE YOU:

Email jobs@sdcopartners.com with the following:

• Portfolio

• Cover Letter

• Resume

• Three references





WHAT TO EXPECT:

• A follow up email confirming that we have received your application materials. (Due to a high volume of applicants, only those most qualified will be contacted for next steps)

• A series of interviews with key stakeholders

• Reference Check



