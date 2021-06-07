Job Details

Immuta was founded in 2015 based on a specific mission to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data. Immuta’s award-winning automated data governance software platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance, and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks. Our automated, scalable, no code approach makes it easy for users to access the data they need, when they need it, while protecting sensitive data and ensuring their customers’ privacy.

Our Mission is clear. Enable the legal and ethical use of data. How we approach this mission is also clear!

We are mission focused. Born out of a government mission, we understand why data is about more than just analytics - it also represents our values. Our mission is to enable the legal and ethical use of data, ensuring that data is accessible to only those who need it, for the right reasons, and in the proper form.

We are humble intellects. We are experts in privacy, ethics, law, and engineering. But true expertise requires constant change - to always learn and to always adapt. And that means we excel as students and as teachers. We have something to learn from everyone, at any time, in any place.

We are independent achievers. We don’t need guidance to get things done, yet we know when to ask for help. We accomplish our mission while upholding our values, whatever it takes.

We are helpful and caring. For us, life is about the values we uphold, not the credit we receive or the attention we garner. We operate with respect and consideration of our peers, acting with empathy, honesty, transparency, and integrity.

As a Lead, UX Designer, you will help shape and design a world class user experience for Immuta’s entire platform. Through your efforts, Immuta will deliver a user experience that becomes a point of competitive differentiation.

This Lead, UX Designer will guide concepts through the entire design process, and is just as passionate about conducting user research as they are about elegant designs and attractive UI's. You’ll drive your product from research from concept to delivery while collaborating with team members from product management, development, and your peers in UX.

Fully understanding and championing the needs of our users by spending time with Immuta’s customers, prospects, partners, and internal stakeholders.

Planning and conducting user research through interviews, observations, card sorts, and other research pain points, needs, and opportunities for delight from the users’ perspective, based on the team's user research.

Producing personas, journey maps, research reports, and other artifacts to communicate analysis and findings to team membersDefining user problems and ideate solutions to solve them.

Prototyping designs for stakeholder feedback and testing. Use low-fidelity and high-fidelity prototypes as appropriate for your place in the design processSoliciting, accepting, and acting on constructive critique of your designs. Providing thoughtful, constructive critique of the designs of your team-mates.

Conducting usability and user tests to determine if your design(s) can be further improved.

Producing production ready designs and provide guidance to developers implementing themHelping to create and maintain our UX/UI design system to ensure consistency in all of Immuta’s digital interactions.

Some things we consider important for this role:

Experience as a UX Designer. You’ve led design for experiences or products--all the better if they were complex, technical products in a B2B environment. Must be able to demonstrate a portfolio of work with a consistent track record for solving difficult UX problems. Must be able to show user-centered design principles with real world use cases during the interview process.

You’ve led design for experiences or products--all the better if they were complex, technical products in a B2B environment. Must be able to demonstrate a portfolio of work with a consistent track record for solving difficult UX problems. Must be able to show user-centered design principles with real world use cases during the interview process. Love of UX research. You have performed and are comfortable running multiple types of UX studies and tests, and are confident that you could pick up new ones as needed.

You have performed and are comfortable running multiple types of UX studies and tests, and are confident that you could pick up new ones as needed. Deep Customer Empathy. We value spending time with our customers and prospects. You enjoy getting to know the people who use (or may use) our products, and you care enough about their success to advocate for their needs.

We value spending time with our customers and prospects. You enjoy getting to know the people who use (or may use) our products, and you care enough about their success to advocate for their needs. Comfortable with data. While we will not be asking you to write complex SQL, we would like this role to be comfortable with data and able to produce compelling analysis.

While we will not be asking you to write complex SQL, we would like this role to be comfortable with data and able to produce compelling analysis. Mission-Focused. You manage your time well, prioritize your weekly workload and focus on the things that are going to move the needle.

You manage your time well, prioritize your weekly workload and focus on the things that are going to move the needle. Flexible & Adaptable. You are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, bringing order from chaos, and adapting to changing priorities as new information becomes available.

We Value:

You have 5+ years working in UX Design or a related role

You possess excellent visual design skills backed up by a portfolio of work

You have experience performing user testing, user interviews, and other forms of UX research

You have solid experience with modern design software - Sketch, inVision, Figma, etc.

Working knowledge of CSS is a big plus

Experience working with a Design System is a plusExperience with B2B SaaS solutions is a plus

You are a selfless team player who brings positivity and passion to your work every single day.

You uphold Immuta’s values: mission focused, humble intellect, independent achiever, helpful and caring.

Immuta provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, age, disability (including disability due to pregnancy) or genetics, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Immuta complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment.