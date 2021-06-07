UX Research Associate

Job Details

JOB DESCRIPTION

At Lyft, our mission is to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. To do this, we start with our own community by creating an open, inclusive, and diverse organization.





Are you interested in creating the real-time transportation network of the future? Do you get excited about making cities feel smaller and bridging the transportation/tech gap to bring people together? At Lyft we are working on all these challenges and more - and that is why we need researchers from a breadth of backgrounds with a variety of experiences to help us talk to and understand our end users better. We would love your help.





Lyft is launching our first Research Associate Program this year and will be hiring 2 associates to work closely with selected research teams for a 4-month period. This 4-month program is designed to give individuals working toward a career move into user research, from a variety of professional backgrounds, an opportunity to gain experience while also adding to their portfolios of research work.





We don’t know where our first Research Associates will come from, but we’re definitely looking for perspectives outside of our own. We believe the best products are informed by diverse teams and want to give professionals with a variety of backgrounds the opportunity to get real-world research experience.

When you come out of this program, you can expect to have added 2-3 work examples into your portfolio as a Research Associate as well as a chance to practice interviewing and presenting as you build towards a full-time role.





Please note that this is a full-time, hourly, temporary position with holidays, healthcare, and other benefits running from August 16 - December 17, 2021.





Responsibilities:





Invest in your own growth through extensive learning opportunities

Leverage a robust support network dedicated to your success

Assist on research projects in your dedicated team

Participate in design reviews & research brainstorms

Be a thought partner to your research mentor

Contribute to the team’s roadmap and advocate for where you see the most impact

Help us create and execute research that enables us to know our end users better

You will be paired with a research mentor, and will also have a dedicated manager and team buddy. You will sit within one of our teams where you’ll have a chance to get to know the business, observe stakeholder meetings, participate in research development, shadow user sessions, capture insights, and partner with your mentor to analyze data and present to your product team(s). Over the course of the 4 months you’ll be at Lyft, we expect you’ll have a chance to shadow 2-3 projects, with the chance to lead components of those projects with close collaboration and coaching.





Experience:





Must be located within the United States and willing to adjust working hours to the Pacific time zone

Minimum of 2 years of work experience (in any industry)

Demonstrated interest in user research or user feedback

Familiarity with one or more research skills. Examples of research skills include: interviews, surveys, on-site observations, diary studies, remote unmoderated research, usability testing, persona development, or Google Analytics work.

You may have experience and skills from another role that are applicable to UX research, such as working in a role that requires deep customer understanding or in-depth customer service.

You may have been self taught. You may have learned this skill from a book, from an online course, from a bootcamp, or any other way. Great oral and written communication skills

Bonus Points: Passion for sustainability and/or transportation

Benefits:

Great medical, dental, and vision insurance options

Mental health benefits

Associates receive paid time off, sick time off, and company holidays

401(k) plan to help save for your future

Lyft Pink - Lyft team members get an exclusive opportunity to test new benefits of our Ridership Program

Lyft is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to an inclusive and diverse workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regards to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by law. We also consider qualified applicants with criminal histories consistent with applicable federal, state and local law.