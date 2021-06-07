Job Details

(2 Full-Time Continuing Positions)

Department of Art and Design

MacEwan University inspires students with a powerful combination of academic excellence and personal learning experiences – ours is a connected culture that focuses on learner-centred teaching, and on providing opportunities for students to grow and achieve.

The University provides a transformative education in a creative, collaborative and supportive learning environment. More than 15,000 full- and part-time students are enrolled in more than 65 programs: four-year undergraduate degrees, applied degrees, university transfer programs and one- and two-year diplomas and certificates. Additional offerings include university preparation, English as an Additional Language, professional and personal development courses and workshops, corporate training and the Conservatory of Music.

The Opportunity

Reporting to the Chair of the Department of Art and Design, the Studio Technician is responsible for the management of relevant facilities, equipment, materials, software, and processes. The technician provides training to faculty and students to ensure effective and safe practices are followed. They will also support faculty, staff and students, as needed, including technical assistance, and providing access to labs and equipment throughout the Department.

There are two positions available, and we are seeking candidates that have experience and knowledge in two or more of the following four technical areas:

2D practices: painting, drawing

3D practices: wood, clay, textiles, sculpture, installation, 3D printers

Lens-based and/or time-based practices: photo, video, sound, animation

Digital practices: Adobe software suite, web and app development, emerging technologies (AR/VR, wearables, connected devices, robotics), printing technology, pre-press

The examples provided in each of the four areas above are not exhaustive and may overlap.

In your cover letter, please identify which of the areas you have the experience and knowledge to support. Identify your relative strengths in each.

Key Responsibilities

Studio and lab management: Working in consultation with the chair and faculty, ensure Art and Design studios are safe, clean and well equipped. Provide functional supervision of the students by providing training, assigning tasks, tracking their hours, and identifying disciplinary issues and escalating to the Chair.

Equipment and materials: In consultation with faculty and students, identify and collect requests and needs for equipment, materials, and software. Research new techniques and technologies to anticipate needs and provide recommendations to the Chair and faculty. Oversee purchasing, maintenance, operation, and preparation.

Health and safety supervision: Provide orientation on safe practices in studios. Topics include: fire and emergency procedures, first aid kits, and safe use of equipment and materials. Perform periodic safety checks on space and equipment. Address safety issues directly, by working with facilities staff or an external vendor. Attend health and safety committee meetings and research best practices for studio safety.

Training and demonstrations: Prepare and provide training and demonstrations for students and faculty on the spaces, equipment, and technology. Maintain currency with the latest techniques in relation to art and design practice.

Technical support for faculty, students, and staff: Provide hands-on technical assistance during and outside of class time. This will involve listening to students describe their project objective and suggesting and/or demonstrating possible technical solutions. Provide technical assistance such as planning, printing, and installing student work for general display in MacEwan facilities and also for program-related events such as open house, graduation shows. Assist the John and Maggie Mitchell Art University Gallery with exhibition install and take-down.

Skills

Excellent practical knowledge using studio equipment and/or technology within the creative process to create art or design work.

Enthusiasm and ability to identify and learn new equipment and/or technology, anticipating needs for students and faculty in the Department.

Excellent and effective communication (written, verbal and listening) and interpersonal skills.

Excellent organizational and planning skills, with a proven ability to manage projects, delegate, supervise a small team, prioritize, and meet competing deadlines.

Ability to be flexible and adapt to dynamic, organic, creative environments.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and, as appropriate, make decisions on issues that may be sensitive, time-sensitive and/or confidential.

Qualifications

Minimum of a diploma in Fine Arts, Studio Arts and/or Design.

Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Studio Arts, and/or Design is preferred.

Equivalent experience working as an artist or designer will be considered.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience working as an artist, designer, or equivalent.

Demonstrated hands-on expertise working with equipment and materials in two or more of the following technical areas:

Experience providing instruction or training is an asset.

Current Standard First Aid certification with CPR and Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS 2015) training is an asset.

Experience using common business software (word processor, spreadsheet, presentation software, etc.).

Facilities

The Department of Art and Design is housed in the brand-new $200-million Allard Hall building, featuring purpose-built spaces with state-of-the-art technology, classroom, and performance areas. Allard Hall is home to the Betty Andrews Recital Hall, The Triffo Theatre, Professional Sound Recording, Television, and Photography studios, The John and Maggie Mitchell Art Gallery, a Professional wood shop with metal fabrication facilities, Painting and Drawing Studios, a Digital Printing lab, and more.

Benefits

When you become part of the MacEwan team, you will enjoy a competitive salary. Our total compensation package includes:

Competitive base pay

Generous vacation time

Secure pension plan

Excellent benefits package

Continuous learning culture

Opportunities for career growth

How to Apply:

Only applications received electronically will be considered. To apply, go to http://www.macewan.ca/careers and select the job posting (Competition No. 21.06.079).

This competition will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. First review of applicants will start July 5, 2021.

Applications must include:

Cover letter

Curriculum vitae / resume

Portfolio of recent professional work

Optional: Teaching or training materials and/or student evaluations

Optional: Additional support material relevant to the position

For general inquiries, please contact us at careers@macewan.ca.

This position is included under the MacEwan Staff Association Collective Agreement. Please note, initial salary placement for external candidates is limited to the first five steps of the salary grid.

MacEwan University is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We encourage Indigenous people, persons living with a disability, sexual and gender minorities, women, and members of all minority groups to apply and to self-identify. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

Accommodations are available on request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process. Please disclose any requirements when contacted for an interview.

Salary: $25.38 - $31.44 per hour

