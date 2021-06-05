Job Details

⚡️ABOUT THE ROLE

We are looking for a talented UI/UX Designer to create amazing user experiences working on genuinely exciting products. You will be part of building exceptional products that will make a positive contribution to our world. As a valued member of a small team of elite designers, you will be expected to add maximum value to its creative output. This is a real opportunity for the right person to enhance their knowledge by working with experienced industry experts. We are offering a retained contract and permanent work hours, with flexible working hours to suit you.

You will have an eye for clean and creative design, possess superior UI skills, be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.

You will understand the importance of well organised design libraries and be up to date on the latest design trends. This role is multidisciplinary so you will also get involved in UX. A real opportunity to grow your 360 degree design skills.

You’ll work with an experienced Creative Director with broad experience and an extensive and varied client base, giving you a great opportunity to learn and grow.

As a growing company, we have an exciting and varied pipeline working with clients from health to fintech and more in between, across a range of mediums including SaaS products, websites, apps and brand assets.

If you have a portfolio of professional design projects that includes work with websites, mobile applications, we’d like to meet you. If you have some experience with illustration and animation that would be beneficial but not essential.

💪RESPONSIBILITIES

Creating design libraries for SaaS products, websites and apps

Conceptualising design ideas

Prototyping user-centred digital solutions

Producing pixel-perfect designs

Evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with product managers, content leads and developers

Illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Designing graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Create original graphic designs, like images, sketches and tables

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Design, iterate or work with brand guidelines

Supporting Creative Director in working with our broad clientbase

🚀REQUIREMENTS

Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role

Portfolio of design projects

Experience creating design libraries

Team player with good communication skills

Self-driven, proficient designer who is passionate about design

Minimum 3 years of industry experience

Proficient in the latest tools, such as sketch, figma, adobe creative suite

Illustration and animation would be great addition

Fluent in English

Due to time-zone constraints. we are only looking for applicants in Europe



