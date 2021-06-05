Job Details

Position Title: Content Writer

Type of Position: Permanent Employment

Location: Chicago area

Salary/Rate: Competitive, based on experience

Years of Experience: +5 years

INTEREST CANDIDANTES PLEASE SHARE YOUR RESUME & SAMPLE WORK ON babita.ribet@sofbang.com

Job Description

We are looking to hire a dedicated Content Writer to develop content and marketing information for a mobile app. The candidate will have created content for blogs, articles, product descriptions, social media, and the company website for Mobile Applications. The Content Writer's responsibilities include evaluating analytics to adjust content as needed, regularly updating the company's website, and promoting the company blog by pitching articles to various third-party platforms. You should also be able to follow editorial guidelines when creating content.

To be successful as a Content Writer, you should keep abreast of the latest techniques. Ultimately, a top-performing Content Writer should be able to contribute to the development of strategies that will increase reader engagement.

Responsibilities:

Conducting in-depth research on IT Software industry-related topics in order to develop original content.

Developing content for blogs, articles, product descriptions, social media, and the company website in mobile applications.

Assisting the marketing team in developing content for advertising campaigns.

Proofreading content for errors and inconsistencies.

Editing and polishing existing content to improve readability.

Conducting keyword research and using best practices to increase traffic to the company website.

Creating compelling headlines and body copy that will capture the attention of the target audience.

Identifying customers’ needs and recommending new content to address gaps in the company's current content.

Requirements: