Motion Graphics Designer

Job Details

PragerU is the world's leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media. Taking full advantage of today's technology and social media, we educate millions of Americans and young people about the values that make America great.

The ideal candidate will be very familiar with social media platforms, able to create motion graphics and reformat video content for those platforms.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Hands-on Design

Prepare conceptual layouts for the motion graphic project

Assist in selecting appropriate audio, graphic and animation styles for the project

Work at a fast pace, and be able to work well individually and as part of a team

Research and Conceptualizing

Monitor design work and research new/successful design trends for opportunities to improve PragerU content

Develop characters and scenes

Requirements:

Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and Premiere

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to comprehend and uphold brand style guidelines

Manage time effectively, ability to multitask and meet deadlines

Detail-oriented individual who reviews his/her work carefully, quality control is key

How to Apply:

To apply, please first review our website at www.prageru.com. Please submit a resume and cover letter to careers@prageru.com. In your cover letter, please include a section explaining how your values align with ours, and why you would want to work at PragerU specifically.

What We Do

We make exceptional video content that advances Judeo-Christian values. We distribute that content through a sophisticated marketing strategy. By reaching millions of people every day, we educate, influence and change minds. To learn more about PragerU, visit http://prageru.com.

Where Can You Find PragerU?

Find us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram