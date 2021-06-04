Job Details

PragerU is the world's leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media. Taking full advantage of today's technology and social media, we educate millions of Americans and young people about the values that make America great.

We’re seeking a Director of Design/Creative to help oversee a growing team of 8-10 Visual Designers (print and digital). He/she will ensure that designs are high quality, accurate, on brand and timely. In addition to management, the ideal candidate will be hands-on. This means designing original artwork, including illustrations, infographics, collage-style, and even light character animations for social media content, advertisements, email-marketing, merch and collateral.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Management

Effectively manage and train design team to ensure quality and performance standards are consistently met

Communicate and implement company process changes

Identify and take initiative on opportunities to increase output and accuracy

Hands-on Design

Everything from concepting to compositing with Adobe Photoshop and/or Lightroom; vector graphics with Adobe Illustrator, print collateral with Adobe Illustrator and InDesign as needed

Animate video content with Adobe AfterEffects and Premier

Adherence to Brand Standards

Design digital and print content in alignment with current Brand Guidelines

Project revisions: take a lead role in the revision process, incorporating feedback on projects from the Marketing team and be open to collaboration and guidance from stakeholders

Research & Conceptualizing

Develop new visual styles, formats, layouts and content to better convey PragerU’s message to audiences

Become well-versed in PragerU content, past and present, as well as relevant non-PragerU content

Requirements:

Minimum 7-10 years of experience in the field of graphic design, or a portfolio that reflects the equivalent experience

Adept at use of the Adobe Creative suite, particularly Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, AfterEffects, and Premier

Familiarity with Air Table

Ability to prioritize and multitask; you will be expected to work on multiple projects at once

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines

At least 3-5+ years of management experience

How to Apply:

To apply, please first review our website at www.prageru.com. Please submit a resume and cover letter to careers@prageru.com. In your cover letter, please include a section explaining how your values align with ours, and why you would want to work at PragerU specifically.

