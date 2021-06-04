UX Designer (Interaction)

Job Details

Clover is reinventing health insurance by working to keep people healthier.

Our UX designers thrive on solving hard problems. We foster a culture of design by inviting cross-functional teams into our process to understand our users' pain points, generate different solutions, and test our ideas. Our team delivers products and experiences by combining personal care and modern technology to give people the healthcare they deserve.

We work closely to define emerging patterns, interactions, and visual systems from the ground up to solve problems that haven’t been solved yet -- such as near real-time collaboration with providers on member care. It’s an opportunity to not only design better healthcare software, but to design a whole new way to work.

We are looking for a UX Designer to join our team. You should have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior UI skills and are able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and journey maps, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.

At Clover, you will define, develop, and lead an emerging visual system for our applications from the ground up—a unique opportunity for a creative person to make an impact in healthcare.





As a UX Designer, you will:

Be a part of a small design team that crafts the member and provider (i.e. doctors, nurses, hospitals) experiences and applications.

Explore breadth in design solutions to consider multiple approaches that might solve a problem.

Develop project plans, including dates and deliverables.

Work autonomously alongside Product Managers and Engineering leads.

Execute creative work from concepts and wireframes to final visual designs.

Develop appropriate research methodologies and test plans for projects.

Communicate project statuses and blockers to cross-functional partners and managers. Call upon cross-functional support as necessary.

Communicate research and design decisions in a convincing manner.

For novel scenarios, continue to partner with senior design leads to drive impact.

Look for opportunities to take ownership. Proactively advise on areas of potential design investment.

Consistently seek feedback and offer feedback to peers and cross-functional partners.

You will love this job if:

You have a genuine passion for what design and technology can do to help people.

You are a systems-thinker that can logically visualize complex systems and user interaction flows.

You are a problem solver that gets excited by big, complicated problems.

You are an empathetic user advocate that values designing with research and data analysis.

You are a collaborator that can make and communicate design decisions with non-designers.

You should get in touch if:

You have 4+ years of design experience in a design environment, in-house, agency or other relevant industry.

You have a portfolio that shows a diversity of experiences. Strong in two core skills/capable in two others or expert in one/capable in three others (core skills: research/strategy, system design, interaction design, visual design).

You are proficient in Figma and pick up tools easily.

You are familiar with user-centered design best practices for web and mobile experiences.

You have experience working on complex systems and applications.





