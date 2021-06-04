Lead Product Designer (Payments)

Job Details

Classy's payments platform helps millions of supporters safely and securely donate to nonprofits and the inspiring causes they stand for. The Payments team at Classy is committed to creating and maintaining a resilient, accessible, inclusive, and scalable payments platform. This role offers an outstanding challenge that requires designers to work within ambiguous and complex problem spaces.

As a Senior Product Designer, you will craft user experiences that strengthen the trust users have in the platform by simplifying complicated workflows for our customers' supporters. You will be responsible for design experimentation on our existing features, and working with partners to develop and drive the direction of early-stage products focused on rapidly growing our platform in new and exciting ways. You give a damn, and want to use the power of design for good.

Product designers at Classy work in a pod alongside a product manager and engineers. Every day brings new opportunities to partner with our amazing teams across Classy whether in a collaborative workshop, sharing a new prototype for feedback, or presenting at demo day. They drive their own part of the Classy customer experience by delivering solutions to challenging problems and getting feedback directly from customers.

What you’ll accomplish:

Create simple and intuitive experiences by distilling product requirements and user goals into sketches, wireframes, and prototypes and continuously iterating to meet customer needs.

Collaborate with a team of talented designers, PMs, engineers, and customers in all phases of design, from discovery to execution.

Work closely with our internal design team to ensure consistency with Classy branding and marketing efforts.

Effectively negotiate your design solutions, validated through user research.

Advocate on behalf of the customer, with the goal of creating the most efficient and easy-to-understand experience possible.

What you bring (Required):

4+ years professional experience designing web applications

A portfolio of awesome UX/UI case studies that showcase your strategy and process

A solid capacity for simplifying complexity and ability to create successful experiences while adhering and contributing to a shared design system

Experience leading workshops and optimally aligning teams and stakeholders around a vision and approach

Experience planning, leading, and synthesizing user research and findings

Experience with prototyping as a means to explore and convey design solutions

Proficiency with a variety of design tools (we’re a Figma team 💜)

Basic knowledge of HTML and CSS





What would be awesome to have (Preferred):

Experience rigorously testing and improving conversion rates, checkout best in class experiences, and love of data-driven design

Extensive experience applying accessibility and inclusive design principles to all initiatives

Bonus: Interest in the power of nonprofits and using design to make the world a better place.

Our amazing perks!

Unlimited/flexible paid time off (PTO)

Generous company holiday schedule

10 company half-days annually

20 hours of paid volunteer time off/impact hours

Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance, available day one

Generous employer contribution towards Medical/Dental/Vision

401(k) plan and 3% employer match (effective 5/1/2021)

Generous parental leave benefits

Paid sabbatical leave for every 4 years at Classy

Access to virtual wellbeing apps like Headspace and Ginger

Variety of employee discounts (including gym membership and bar/restaurant discounts)

Professional development and learning stipends

Work from home stipend while working remote due to COVID-19

Downtown office with views of Petco Park and the ocean (and dog friendly!)

Monthly parking pass, public transit pass or rideshare allowance when commuting to the office

About Classy

Classy is a B Corp Certified social enterprise that helps nonprofit organizations maximize their impact through a suite of world-class, online fundraising tools to accelerate social impact around the world. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits like Team Rubicon and The Trevor Project, to some of the world's largest social organizations, such as The Salvation Army, Robin Hood Foundation, and Shriners Hospitals for Children, nonprofits use Classy’s platform to raise money, engage their communities, and advance their missions. Since 2011, Classy has powered tens of millions of donations from over 190 countries and raised over $2 billion for social good. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter @Classy.

Dedication to Diversity

Classy is working toward building a more diverse and inclusive environment that is representative of individuals of all backgrounds, experiences, and lifestyles, allowing all employees to feel comfortable being their true, authentic selves in a space that enables productivity and meaningful work.