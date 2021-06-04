Senior Product Designer

Job Details

TL;DR

You have an eye for clean and artful design with a knack for translating high-level requirements into user flows and design artifacts. You are skilled in taking customer problems and translating them into experiences that customers can’t live without. You’re a humble go-getter with an eagerness to learn. You’ll work alongside a talented group of product designers, product managers, and engineers; that will challenge you and help you grow from day one. You have keen attention to detail and you let nothing get in the way of creating an experience that will forever change how our customers view Trainual.

What you will own & improve:

Design Implementation: You will collaborate with product management and engineering to define and implement innovative solutions for the product vision, visuals and experience. You will execute all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering. This includes developing the wireframes and prototypes around customer needs.

Design Conceptualization: You will ideate on solutions that bring simplicity and usability to complex design roadblocks. You will find creative ways to solve UX problems like usability and findability to design effective user interfaces to be intuitive, simple, and aesthetically pleasing. You’ll align with internal stakeholders and customers to receive constructive criticism to improve the overall outcomes of your designs.

Visual Design: You have exceptional UI and interaction design talent and creating UI in a visually systematic way that ensures a holistic, consistent experience across our products.

Measuring Design Success: You will analyze and measure the success of designs (Build/Measure/Learn) through qualitative and quantitative data.

User Research: You will conduct customer calls, data analysis, and monitor user behavior to build better solutions. You will create personas through user research and data collection to define the right interaction model and evaluate its success.

What you already know:

3+ Years of experience working in a fast-paced Saas startup design environment

How to create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas.

How to establish and promote design guidelines, best practices, and standards across all product offerings.

How to do the following (UI): UI sketching, branding, color, typography, layouts, design research, animation, UI prototyping, interaction design, visual design, and graphic design.

How to do the following (UX): use case definition, identify user problems, conduct user research, usability testing, prototyping, user modeling, journey mapping.

Proficiency with the following design, research, illustration, and animation software: Illustrator, InDesign, Heap, FullStory, Figma, Sketch, or other visual design and wireframing tools.

Understanding of accessibility guidelines, and understanding of prototyping UI interactivity and incorporating motion/animation into UI.

Knowledge of HTML/CSS; JavaScript is a plus

How to present your research, designs, or solutions to key stakeholders internally and externally.

About the Team

Your leader is Taylor Sell, our Director of Product. You will collaborate with our talented team of Product Designers and our Lead Designer, Jen Fox to build and level up the overall experience and aesthetic elements of the Trainual product. You’ll join a growing no-ego design team that is always looking for new opportunities to learn and thrive in a fast-paced startup environment. We’re a team that is always transparent and you’ll take part in open discussion, feedback, and critiques with the broader design team.

Your ultimate goal is to create intuitive and delightful experiences that will forever shape how our customers leverage the Trainual product and provide an unmatched experience that will ultimately make Trainual the top Business Playbook software in the market.