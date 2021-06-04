Senior Visual Designer - Design System

Job Details

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get to their future, digitally-enabled state, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. United by our core values and our purpose of helping people thrive in the brave pursuit of next, our 20,000+ people in 53 offices around the world combine experience across technology, data sciences, consulting and customer obsession to accelerate our clients’ businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value.

We are looking for a Senior Visual Designer that demonstrates a knack for multiplatform design within a large design system. This person demonstrates a high amount of creative agency over their work and will guide business strategy for our clients. They possess a proactive, vibrant spirit that’s eager to add value and curious to flex their skills into new expertise. They will collaborate with our teams to cultivate strategy, high-fidelity execution, presentation storytelling, and code-based prototypes.

The Publicis Sapient Experience Design Capability is the bridge between business strategy and applied technology — we create meaningful, holistic experiences for our clients and their customers. We are multiskilled thinkers, computational designers, environmental designers, researchers, and architects.

Your Impact:

Apply advance understanding for composition, color, typography, iconography, texture, photographic curation, and usability to help users successfully navigate dynamic multimedia experiences

Create UI/Library components for a Large design system

Define the visual direction of a project to shape and position ideas for customer impact

Possess a deep POV on craft, tools and process

Apply best practices for human-centric design to common visual and usability challenges

Contribute to the creation of new design systems

Effectively communicate with and delegate to vendors and clients around project specifications

Discern and consolidate visual design feedback from multiple stakeholders

Deliver interaction design and illustrations for basic digital product features

Provide multimedia production support and communicate specifications of digital/physical components

Develop relationships across a project team, specifically with technical team members and software developers

Lead and manage small project tracks autonomously

Your Skills & Experience:

Thorough communication and storytelling abilities

4+ years working on Product/Digital/UI Design

MUST have worked on a Design System

Solid experience of visual and sensory systems design

Interaction design

Design process and specifications documentation

Prototyping skills experience with at least 1 tool

