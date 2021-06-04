UI Design Lead - Manager

Job Details

Company Description

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get to their future, digitally-enabled state, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. United by our core values and our purpose of helping people thrive in the brave pursuit of next, our 20,000+ people in 53 offices around the world combine experience across technology, data sciences, consulting and customer obsession to accelerate our clients’ businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value.

Job Description

We are looking for a UI Design Lead highly skilled at developing expansive design systems as they guide the output of associate design team members. This position is responsible for strengthening our reputation as champions of customer success and accessibility. They will motivate their teams to push new standards for sensory design.

The Publicis Sapient Experience Design Capability is the bridge between business strategy and applied technology — we create meaningful, holistic experiences for our clients and their customers. We are multiskilled thinkers, computational designers, environmental designers, researchers, and architects.

Sounds like you? If you are committed to not only transforming the world with amazing products, but also being a valued anchor to our growing global organization, you will be instrumental in our bold pursuit of helping companies change the world. Apply now.

Your Impact:

Define the visual direction of a project to shape and position ideas for customer impact

Identify and define new opportunities to bring value to client engagements

Design detailed solutions that address clear customer needs, business context, client vision, and project KPIs

Possess a mastery of craft, tools and process

Create new visual design systems for clients

Deliver interaction design and illustrations for basic digital product features

Lead multimedia production support and communicate specifications of digital/physical components

Develop relationships across a project team, specifically with technical team members and software developers

Lead and develop small project tracks autonomously

Manage vendors and contractors to support the needs of a project

Mentor younger design talent

Qualifications

Your Skills & Experience:

Excellent visioning skills, i.e. strategic illustration for future outcomes

Leading projects from start to finish

6+ years exp with in large design systems

Advanced interaction, web, and mobile design system design

Experience working in an agile environment

Public speaking and pitch delivery

Mentorship skills

Component-based design-development

Additional Information

Benefits of Working Here:

Flexible vacation policy; time is not limited, allocated, or accrued

15 paid holidays throughout the year

Generous parental leave and new parent transition program

Tuition reimbursement

As part of our dedication to an inclusive and diverse workforce, Publicis Sapient is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity without regard for race, color, national origin, ethnicity, gender, protected veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religion. We are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans in our job application procedures. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at hiring@publicissapient.com or you may call us at +1-617-621-0200.