Job Details

About Prefect:

Are you looking for an incredible opportunity to work with a high-growth SaaS company? Our dataflow automation platform bridges the gap between data engineers and data scientists, letting each do what they do best. We create frameworks that govern automation and deliver confidence - we focus on design because we know that sophisticated products can still be easy to use. We're united by a love of building beautiful products with new technologies. We are looking for enthusiastic new additions to our team who are excited by the question “what will you build?”

Role Summary:

The Senior Product Designer will assist in professionalizing the Prefect UI design pipeline, working with designers, engineers, and product managers to create the framework that allows our product teams to rapidly deliver insights and features to our users. You’ll work with our product teams to identify areas for improvement and to help build a cohesive design language from which new features can draw with little manual design work. This role will include working from and extending existing wireframes as well as creating new ones that adhere to our design philosophy. The right person for this role will be someone that can take initiative, identify and own areas for improvement, and proactively solve new problems.

You will:

Work closely with our product, design, and project teams

Contribute to and guide the development of our design language and philosophy

Create compelling wireframes that enable product teams to rapidly iterate on new features

Audit and extend existing designs to bring them in line with our design philosophy

Be able to work on both loosely-defined, “blue-sky” projects and well-defined, tactile deliverables

Participate in design reviews and share your work regularly with product teams and engineering leadership

Work on refining the Prefect UI dashboards, creating engaging interfaces that communicate statefulness and complex issues to users

Explore and design new data visualization to deliver insights

You may be a good fit for this role if you:

Have designed business-to-business (B2B) and developer/engineer-focused software before

Can effectively communicate complex problems and data through your designs

Have experience with data visualization and insight

Are an expert in visual design

Are an excellent communicator, able to explain your designs and decisions to cross-functional stakeholders

Can give and receive feedback and strive to create pixel-perfect designs

Care about details and want to work closely with product engineers

Have experience with and want to build/maintain style guides and procedures

Are eager to tackle the challenges of working at a startup

Have 4+ years of relevant design experience at a product-driven company







